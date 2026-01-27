New York City FC acquire Australian defender Kai Trewin

“The fact that Kai comes to us from a sister club is another proof-of-concept moment for City Football Group and is a big testament to the great work done within the group.”

“Kai brings versatility to our group and solidifies himself as a defender and in the midfield. Kai is comfortable on the ball and reads the game well,” said sporting director Todd Dunivant.

The 24-year-old Australian international is signed through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

New York City FC have acquired defender Kai Trewin from Australian A-League side Melbourne City FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Trewin has 4g/3a in 162 games across all competitions during stints with Melbourne and fellow A-League club Brisbane Roar.

He earned his first two senior caps for Australia during the November FIFA window, appearing in international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia. The Socceroos qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I’m excited to join New York City FC and take this next step in my career,” said Trewin.

“I’m grateful for my time at Melbourne City FC and for the opportunity to come to a club with high standards and clear ambitions. I’m looking forward to getting to work, helping the team, and competing every day.”

NYCFC open their 2026 season on Feb. 22 at the LA Galaxy (7 pm ET | Apple TV).