Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Austin's starting lineup could look far different if DP forward Myrto Uzuni and Canadian international Jayden Nelson return in time from injury.

Plus, per Estévez earlier this week, there's an outside chance that homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff could make his season debut as he recovers from sports hernia surgery.

But there's no time like the present for Nico Estévez's side to turn things around, especially against an in-state rival in front of their home fans.

Austin are winless in seven straight games, including a 5-1 midweek defeat at Supporters' Shield leaders San Jose Earthquakes .

What to know

Record

9th in Western Conference

12 points, 4W-4L-0D

What to know

One of the most active teams during the winter transfer window, Houston appear to be hitting their stride.

They're winners of three straight games across all competitions and have rattled off two consecutive 1-0 victories in league action. That includes Wednesday's 1-0 home triumph over San Diego FC, courtesy of Aliyu Ibrahim's 35th-minute goal.

Houston will look to keep the good times going at Q2 Stadium, where they're undefeated in their last two league visits (1W-0L-1D).

Jack McGlynn scored a brace in Houston's most recent trip to Austin. The USMNT midfielder has missed the club's last five games due to injury.

Who to watch

Guilherme: A winter DP signing from Brazil's Santos, Guilherme has been Houston's most dangerous attacker this year with 5g/4a.

A winter DP signing from Brazil's Santos, Guilherme has been Houston's most dangerous attacker this year with 5g/4a. Mateusz Bogusz: The Dynamo spent a reported $10 million this offseason to acquire Bogusz, who's in his second MLS stint after starring for LAFC from 2023-24.

The Dynamo spent a reported $10 million this offseason to acquire Bogusz, who's in his second MLS stint after starring for LAFC from 2023-24. Ezequiel Ponce: The club's third DP is looking to open his 2026 account after leading Houston with 10 goals last season.

The club's third DP is looking to open his 2026 account after leading Houston with 10 goals last season. Lawrence Ennali: The speedy winger is also a final-third threat, scoring two goals this season.

The speedy winger is also a final-third threat, scoring two goals this season. Héctor Herrera: The Mexican legend is in his second tenure with Houston and scored the game-winner in their recent 1-0 victory at Orlando City.

Predicted XI