Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Texas rivals meet when Austin FC host Houston Dynamo FC for Matchday 10's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 25 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
Record
- 13th in Western Conference
- 7 points, 1W-4L-4D
What to know
Austin are winless in seven straight games, including a 5-1 midweek defeat at Supporters' Shield leaders San Jose Earthquakes.
But there's no time like the present for Nico Estévez's side to turn things around, especially against an in-state rival in front of their home fans.
Plus, per Estévez earlier this week, there's an outside chance that homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff could make his season debut as he recovers from sports hernia surgery.
Who to watch
- Facundo Torres: The club's marquee winter signing has 1g/4a in nine matches as he looks to crack Uruguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
- Brad Stuver: Stuver is Austin's all-time appearances leader with 192 matches played. He's been their No. 1 goalkeeper since their inaugural 2021 campaign.
- Jon Gallagher: A fellow holdover from Austin's 2021 expansion season, Gallagher has a second-best 188 appearances for the club.
- Ilie Sánchez: The FC Barcelona product has often captained the Verde & Black since joining the team in 2025.
- Christian Ramírez: The veteran striker has two goals in his debut season with Austin.
Predicted XI
Austin's starting lineup could look far different if DP forward Myrto Uzuni and Canadian international Jayden Nelson return in time from injury.
Record
- 9th in Western Conference
- 12 points, 4W-4L-0D
What to know
One of the most active teams during the winter transfer window, Houston appear to be hitting their stride.
They're winners of three straight games across all competitions and have rattled off two consecutive 1-0 victories in league action. That includes Wednesday's 1-0 home triumph over San Diego FC, courtesy of Aliyu Ibrahim's 35th-minute goal.
Houston will look to keep the good times going at Q2 Stadium, where they're undefeated in their last two league visits (1W-0L-1D).
Jack McGlynn scored a brace in Houston's most recent trip to Austin. The USMNT midfielder has missed the club's last five games due to injury.
Who to watch
- Guilherme: A winter DP signing from Brazil's Santos, Guilherme has been Houston's most dangerous attacker this year with 5g/4a.
- Mateusz Bogusz: The Dynamo spent a reported $10 million this offseason to acquire Bogusz, who's in his second MLS stint after starring for LAFC from 2023-24.
- Ezequiel Ponce: The club's third DP is looking to open his 2026 account after leading Houston with 10 goals last season.
- Lawrence Ennali: The speedy winger is also a final-third threat, scoring two goals this season.
- Héctor Herrera: The Mexican legend is in his second tenure with Houston and scored the game-winner in their recent 1-0 victory at Orlando City.
Predicted XI
After Ondřej Lingr was red-carded on Wednesday, Ponce could get the start up top.
Houston have the edge in form and momentum, but Austin are desperate to turn things around.
If the Verde & Black can set the tone early and get the Q2 Stadium crowd going, they very well may come out on top.