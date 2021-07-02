Austin FC savor "momentous occasion" of first win, first goals at Q2 Stadium

One day removed from signing Senegal youth international forward Moussa Djitte to an MLS U22 Initiative roster spot from Ligue 2 side Grenoble, it was perhaps fitting that Austin FC enjoyed a scoring outburst. Even more, Austin FC have the cap/roster flexibility to add another Designated Player who would supplement midfielder Tomas Pochettino and Cecilio Dominguez , creating the potential for a surge up the Western Conference table.

Before Djitte is available for gameday selection, Gallagher lifted the pressure off Austin FC’s shoulders in the 28th minute. Diego Fagundez added another before halftime, and then Alex Ring and Hector Jimenez scored in quick succession starting in the 77th minute to stave off Portland's comeback hopes.

“You’ve seen at Q2 [Stadium] where we’ve just been dominating games, peppering the goals, especially the first 15 minutes or something,” Gallagher said. “It’s frustrating but at the same time one of them has got to go in, one of them has got to bounce off someone's head or thigh or something. We’ve just got to get lucky, and when that happens the floodgates open. I woke up having a good feeling this morning and felt that we were going to score tonight. We had to.”