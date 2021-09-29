Goal of the Week

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines wins Week 27 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The hometown kid will certainly remember this moment.

Austin FC forward McKinze Gaines has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 27, punctuating his first tally with the expansion club since signing midseason. The Austinite and former US youth international previously competed in Germany’s lower leagues.

Gaines’ strike sealed a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy, lashing home a right-footed volley past goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to send Q2 Stadium into celebrations. He garnered 46.6% of the vote.

Second place belonged to Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes (26.9% of the vote) for his left-footed blast from range, which stood as the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over CF Montréal. Meanwhile, third place went to Portland Timbers winger Yimmi Chara (23.2% of the vote) after he finessed a curler in their 6-1 rout of Real Salt Lake.

At fourth place, FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez clocked in with 3.3% of the vote. His left-footed bender was ultimately consolation in a 4-2 loss at D.C. United.

Check out all the nominations below.

Goal of the Week Austin FC Orrin McKinze Gaines II

