Austin FC's McKinze Gaines wins Week 27 AT&T Goal of the Week

The hometown kid will certainly remember this moment.

Austin FC forward McKinze Gaines has earned AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 27, punctuating his first tally with the expansion club since signing midseason. The Austinite and former US youth international previously competed in Germany’s lower leagues.

Gaines’ strike sealed a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy, lashing home a right-footed volley past goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to send Q2 Stadium into celebrations. He garnered 46.6% of the vote.

At fourth place, FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez clocked in with 3.3% of the vote. His left-footed bender was ultimately consolation in a 4-2 loss at D.C. United.