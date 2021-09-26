Recap: Columbus Crew 2, CF Montréal 1

The Columbus Crew boosted their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes on Saturday night, as Gyasi Zardes scored twice in a 2-1 win over CF Montréal , who failed to pull away in the Eastern Conference standings.

Crew fans rejoiced as their team notched all three points at Lower.com Field, giving them momentum in their hunt for a playoff spot and additional silverware. The reigning MLS Cup champions will face off against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday night.

Zardes stole a goal away from a slow first half for the Crew at the 44th minute. The US men's national team forward leaped to volley a cross from Derrick Etienne past James Pantemis, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Zardes then took it upon himself to give Columbus a 2-0 lead in the 62nd minute after Mathieu Choiniere gave the ball away, creating a Crew counter-attack. Montréal's defense dropped off and Zardes tried his luck, sending a rocket to the far post for his seventh goal of the year.

Looking to get back into the game, Montréal took advantage of a Crew giveaway at the 74th minute with a chance on goal. Matko Mijevic, who made his MLS debut off the bench, struck a venomous shot. Playing against his former club for the very first time, goalkeeper Evan Bush made a diving save to deny Miljevic's second goal in all competitions for his new club.