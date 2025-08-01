LA Galaxy put Leagues Cup on notice with Club Tijuana rout

For one night amid a challenging 2025 season, the LA Galaxy showed why they won MLS Cup last year.

"This game was really important for us to take the three points."

"This game was really important because, as you know, our season wasn't good," Joseph Paintsil , who produced 2g/1a in the lopsided win, told Apple TV after the final whistle.

Currently last in the MLS standings, LA opened their Leagues Cup campaign with an electrifying performance on Thursday, beating Baja California rivals Club Tijuana by a 5-2 scoreline at Dignity Health Sports Park.

"When this team scores goals, we can win games," said veteran midfielder Diego Fagúndez . "Today, we were able to achieve that."

With their attack firing on all cylinders, the 2024 MLS champions sent a message that they remain a force to be reckoned with.

Painstil highlighted a score-sheet that also saw fellow Designated Player Gabriel Pec and German legend Marco Reus find the back of the net, while U22 Initiative striker Matheus Nascimento contributed a goal and an assist.

In search of silverware

Thursday's statement performance gave the Galaxy a huge confidence boost in their hopes of reaching the Leagues Cup knockout rounds as one of four MLS quarterfinalists. It's an objective made more realistic given the home-field advantage they'll enjoy throughout the tournament as reigning MLS Cup champions.

"These three points are massive," said Fagúndez, looking ahead to Sunday's match against the second of three straight LIGA MX opponents in Phase One: Cruz Azul (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"A more difficult game is coming, and we're going to be here. We have to keep working, and when it's time to put the opponent away, we need to do it."

Paintsil is equally ambitious, eyeing a Leagues Cup title run and a late-season surge into the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Galaxy, who've gone 2W-1L-2D in their last five MLS games, are 14 points below the postseason line with 10 matches remaining.

"Early on, the season didn't really go well for us, but still there is a chance for us [to make the playoffs]," the Ghanaian winger said. "Now that we are playing the cup games, it's also a positive thing for us to also to put our all in and go forward.