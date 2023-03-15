Philadelphia Union advance in CCL after dominating Alianza FC at home

Damion Lowe, Dániel Gazdag and Andrés Perea (brace) scored the all-important qualifying goals for the 2021 CCL semifinalists, who await the winner of Tuesday's nightcap between Liga MX's Atlas and Olimpia of Honduras (Olimpia have a 4-1 advantage after the first 90 minutes) in the next round.

The Philadelphia Union became the first MLS team to book their spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday night, trouncing Alianza FC of El Salvador 4-0 at Subaru Park after playing to a scoreless draw in last week's Round-of-16 first leg.

The Union dominated from the opening whistle, outshooting Alianza 8-1 in the first half alone. The visitors resisted as well as they could until Alexis Renderos saw his second yellow card in the 40th minute and left the Salvadorian side with 10 men.

Lowe took full advantage in first-half stoppage time, beating goalkeeper Mario González to Kai Wagner's corner kick and heading home his first goal for Philadelphia. Gazdag added his name to the scoreboard in the 62nd minute through the penalty spot, after a clear handball from William Canales.