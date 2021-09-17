Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco is becoming the best version of himself just in time

There’s the Gabriel Heinze era of 2021 Atlanta United and the post-Heinze era of 2021 Atlanta United. The first era involved Atlanta United failing to win a game for nearly three months and the other has involved six wins in the last seven games and a sudden surge into an Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot before Saturday's hosting of D.C. United (3:30 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter.)

Maybe all of those things have happened and this truly is a different player? Or it could be that none of those things have happened. Ok, I guess now is the part where if we’re honest, we admit that no one really knows the exact reason why a 22-year-old Barco suddenly looks like a Best XI-caliber player.

If you check the calendar, post-Heinze and post-Olympics line up nicely. Clearly, Barco is breaking good because Atlanta’s tactics are allowing him to be the player he’s always been. Or maybe Atlanta are playing far better because Barco has discovered something within himself? Maybe something happened in Tokyo, Japan that set him on a course to living up to his famous reported $15 million price tag from Argentine Primera División side Independiente in a way he never has?

There’s the pre-Olympics era of 2021 Ezequiel Barco and the post-Olympics era of 2021 Atlanta United. The first era involved Barco scoring once in eight games and the other has involved Barco scoring five times and earning four assists in eight games as a centerpiece of Atlanta United’s transition back into being, well, Atlanta United.

“He’s got these gifts, certain players just have. Some things you can coach better and do exercises for. Some things, like if I do an individual session with Barco, I can’t teach him how to dribble like that or have that pace,” Valentino said after Atlanta United’s 3-2 win over Columbus in August. “There are certain things that you need to let them have the freedom to do. It’s like a 'I give you one, you give me one' kind of deal. If I tell him, I need you to do this defensively, then I’ll give you the freedom attacking-wise. I’m not doing anything different.”

Coaching helps in that regard, of course. Atlanta have abandoned the man-marking principles established under Heinze and have chosen to believe in free will as a dogma for their players in attack rather than strictly defining the answers to every solution for them. The team suddenly looks like the Von Trapp kids in "The Sound of Music" throwing off their grey uniforms and running around and singing songs and convincing nuns to do some light treason. Now there’s freedom and fun and creativity and, most importantly, results. But it’s probably not as simple as pointing to the tactics and giving former interim manager Rob Valentino and new manager Gonzalo Pineda all the credit.

It’s been a long road to get to a point where Barco appears to have found the gas pedal. He played in 26 games for Atlanta’s MLS Cup-winning 2018 team (his first year in the league), but found himself benched at the end of the season for reasons on and off the field. Since then, injuries and underproduction have kept him firmly labeled as a bust – $15 million of unmanifested potential. Now, maybe when Atlanta United have needed it from him most, he’s living up to the billing.

Normally there’s a ramp-up to these kinds of things. Instead, Barco hopped off a plane and scored more goals in his first eight games back than he ever had in a season and doubled the number of assists he recorded each of his first three years. He went from 3.63 shot-creating actions per game to 5.88. His expected goals numbers jumped from 0.6 to 3.2 and his expected assist total went from 0.9 to 2.6. He basically quadrupled his output over the same amount of time.

That dribbling ability and pace has always been there. He’s been put into teams where he’s been allowed to create and attack before. But physically and mentally it seems that he’s been lacking. The injury issues can’t be overstated enough. It’s hard to prove yourself when you’re missing well over half of your potential games. Meanwhile, mentally he’s never seemed completely locked in. Barco is reserved and soft-spoken. And it’s clear at times that he’s quick to think too negatively of himself too quickly.

“Barquito is special. He’s like my son. You have to love him,” Josef Martinez said after Atlanta’s 1-0 win over LAFC. “There are days he understands more than others but he’s improving. The other day he scored a golazo. I’m glad for him because we’ve shared a lot of moments, good and not so good, and I see a sensitive person. You have to know how to treat him, give him advice, talk to him; because when he’s in form he’s a difference-maker for us.”

Maybe the change in form is a bit easier to understand through that lens. That Barco is perhaps atypical from other top-level athletes in that his relationships with others define how he feels and how he plays rather than the more solipsistic mentalities that are praised with greater regularity. Not that those mentalities are wrong. Just different. And it’s why it’s not crazy to think that the transitions in management from Frank de Boer’s interactions and Gabriel Heinze’s nature to Rob Valentino and Gonzalo Pineda’s warmth have played a part in his turnaround.

That may not be giving him enough personal credit, though. Barco has always put in effort on the field, but now it appears that he’s fitter and stronger than ever before. Some credit to Heinze here: Barco mentioned at the beginning of the season that he’d been given a new diet. Barco has clearly adhered to it on some level and is combining his endurance and speed with a mind that not only wants to win, but is rapidly learning how to go about that process effectively. He is relentlessly attacking space with the ball at his feet for the entire 90 minutes these days. He’s also putting in the work defensively.