Atlanta United 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 4:45 pm ET at FC Cincinnati
- Home opener: March 7 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Real Salt Lake
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
Tata Martino is back as Atlanta United's head coach. The Argentine, who takes over from Ronny Deila, previously steered the club to the 2018 MLS Cup title.
Much of Martino's success hinges on steadying the defense and maximizing their three Designated Players: Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk. Almirón is poised to lead Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
Key Signings
- Elías Baez: The defender arrives from San Lorenzo in his native Argentina. He’s on a U22 Initiative deal.
- Adrian Gill: After progressing through FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, the US youth international midfielder returns stateside.
- Lucas Hoyos: The veteran Argentine goalkeeper will compete for the starting spot alongside Jayden Hibbert. Hoyos last played for Newell’s Old Boys.
- Tomás Jacob: The Argentine defender developed at Newell’s Old Boys before spending last season with Necaxa in LIGA MX.
Key Departures
- Brad Guzan: The legendary American goalkeeper, who spent nine seasons with Atlanta and won MLS Cup in 2018, retired following the 2025 season.
- Brooks Lennon: The veteran right back had his contract option declined after making nearly 200 appearances in five seasons with Atlanta.
- Bartosz Slisz: The Polish midfielder, who spent two seasons in Atlanta, was transferred to Danish powerhouse Brøndby IF.
- Jamal Thiaré: The forward was traded to the Columbus Crew after spending two and a half seasons with Atlanta.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Atlanta United.
- Andrés Agulla: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 11th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 13th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: Atlanta United’s Spirit of '96 Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Tata Martino
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Last year: 5W-16L-13D, 28 points, 14th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify
NEXT: Austin FC season preview