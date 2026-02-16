Atlanta United 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

Tata Martino is back as Atlanta United 's head coach. The Argentine, who takes over from Ronny Deila, previously steered the club to the 2018 MLS Cup title.

Much of Martino's success hinges on steadying the defense and maximizing their three Designated Players: Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk. Almirón is poised to lead Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.