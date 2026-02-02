Columbus Crew acquire Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CLB receive: Jamal Thiaré

Jamal Thiaré ATL receive: Up to $300k GAM

The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United, the clubs announced Monday.

In exchange for the 32-year-old Senegal native, Atlante receive $200,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $100k in conditional 2027 GAM.

Thiaré produced 14g/5a in 71 appearances (all competitions) for Atlanta. He joined the club in August 2023 after featuring for French side Le Havre.

“Jamal is an experienced striker who brings a different profile to our squad,” said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

“He is another asset that will elevate our team as we push towards the start of the season, and we look forward to welcoming Jamal to Columbus.”

Thiaré joins a Columbus striker group led by Wessam Abou Ali, who arrived last July from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. Meanwhile, Atlanta's No. 9 group is led by Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Columbus open their first season under head coach Henrik Rydström on Feb. 21 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).