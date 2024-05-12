Atlanta's regression, Cincinnati fill their biggest need & more from Matchday 13

An insurmountable talent gap, a young No. 9 staking his claim, a couple of 3-5-2s and a new-look old-look LAFC side are all on top for this week’s matchday recap. And a happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.

The main issue is that Atlanta want to be a pressing team, and want to win the ball back quickly and high upfield. Yet they are a disastrous pressing team, one that makes it too easy to build from the back and find space to play to and through the heart of midfield. Watch, on this play, how central midfielder Tristan Muyumba pushes up to press after the Five Stripes have lost possession.

By the numbers you could argue that Atlanta had played better in recent weeks – Thiago Almada in particular had been showing signs of life – but things are falling apart anyway.

“Because right now, we're conceding goals too easily after a good start to the season defensively. And we're not scoring enough goals and we're disjointed in our attack and we have a lot of work to do to get back to the cohesion and the quality that I know that we have in this locker room.”

“You need to have some accountability. And you need to have guys that have a little bit of a backbone that can look at each other in the face and look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘I need to be better in all facets of the game,’ is what veteran d-mid Dax McCarty told Five Stripe Final in the locker room afterward.

Christian Benteke scored a hat-trick for the visitors, dominating in the air and providing a focal point on the ground. D.C.’s midfield won second balls and were off to the races. The wingbacks pushed forward with abandon. It never felt, even when Atlanta were able to put their foot on the ball and knock it around for a bit, like the home team were in control of proceedings.

It’s all uncomfortably familiar for supporters of Atlanta United , who once again came into a season with hopes for title contention and expectations of at least making the playoffs. Instead, they’ve been met by a side that’s played disjointed, dispirited soccer, and one that, following Saturday’s 3-2 loss to D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – somehow it’s always D.C. United – has dropped down to 10th in the East. Atlanta’s now officially below the red line, looking up at the play-in spots as things seem to be coming to a head.

Twelve points from 11 games. Three straight home losses for the first time in club history. Underperforming DPs. A fanbase that’s ranging from unsettled to outright seething.

Man this was gruesome from Atlanta. And great work from D.C. to punish them. pic.twitter.com/isadFif2h6

They go to that particular well again and again and again, as their attacking graphic from the weekend shows…

D.C., meanwhile, have put together a little three-game unbeaten run, the past two of which have come out of their new 3-5-2 shape. Head coach Troy Lesesne has used Jared Stroud – who’s usually a winger or a wingback – as a sort of central winger who runs through the lines off the ball rather than functioning as a central midfielder. It’s an unusual role, one rarely seen, and it’s made for a distinct pattern of play that produces productive overloads up the right flank.

This year was supposed to be more than that. It hasn’t been so far, and there are no signs that things are going to change.

It’s all left Atlanta back in the same spot they’ve seemed to reside in damn near permanently since 2020: talented enough to win some games via brute force, but so disorganized as to be fatally vulnerable against motivated, well-drilled opponents.

From that point onwards it’s just Benteke giving 18-year-old Noah Cobb a lesson. He dished out a bunch of those this weekend.

D.C. spent the first two months of the season mostly playing well but not getting results. They’ve reversed that over the past few weeks, and are now in a three-way tie for fifth in the East. They have just one road loss all year, have a top-three expected goal differential in the conference, and are finally getting healthy.

Adding Ted Ku-DiPietro to the mix (he played 45 minutes this weekend and is working toward full fitness after missing most of April via injury) just draws more defenders out there because he’s such a 1v1 threat. And that in turn allows Benteke more room to operate in the box attacking crosses, and… yeah. We know what he does with that.

The second goal, though, was a masterclass in everything a target man can bring to the table. Let’s watch the entire clip:

Kelsy’s value was dead obvious on the first goal. “Big dude with smart box movement dunks on everybody at the back post” is a goal Vazquez scored about a dozen times over the past couple of years.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan center forward, who the Garys were able to get on loan with a purchase option after the 2024 season, and who takes up a U-22 Initiative slot, showed he can do the Brandon Vazquez things that this team have been missing. His insertion into the lineup in the 67th minute blew open what had been a scoreless game, turning it into a 2-1 win for the Garys.

The biggest game of the weekend, in several ways, was the Hell is Real Derby, and it produced a statement win for FC Cincinnati . The reigning Supporters’ Shield champs had never won at Columbus and not only have they now checked that off the list, they’ve done so in the best possible way: with a match-winning performance from new acquisition Kevin Kelsy .

Also in their sites, however, is a five-game road trip starting this week. There is a very decent chance things get worse before they get better for the reigning MLS Cup champs, and that they’ll start the second half of their season needing to dig themselves out of a hole in order to climb into playoff position.

I am not yet going to force myself to worry about Columbus, whose winless skid is now at seven games in MLS play. They have obviously been frying bigger fish on the continental stage, and that’s the real version of the Crew – the ones who got past Tigres and beat the snot out of Monterrey, and have Pachuca in their sites.

The early returns are better than they could possibly have hoped for.

"But we wanted to see what (Kelsy) was all about."

"My concern, I think, was what Columbus is capable of on the ball," head coach Pat Noonan said when asked to explain making an aggressive, attacking sub in a scoreless road game. "And with (Kelsy) on the field, that meant that Lucho was going to have to be dealing with Moreira on that side who loves to advance and it was going to ask a lot of him with tired legs. So I was a little bit hesitant. We thought of bringing in Malik \[Pinto\] to play that role to just give us a little bit more defensively.

Kelsy gets no assist on the play, or chance created, or anything like that. But dear god did Cincinnati miss exactly this over the past couple of months. He made that goal, and he made Lucho’s life easier, and if that’s what he’s going to do on a weekly basis, then Cincy are well and truly in another Shield race. And for the first time all year, it feels like it could be as much because of their attack as it is because of their air-tight defense.

• Brings down the long-ball and cycles possession. • Good run into the pocket to provide an half-space option. • Drives forward an extra touch to collapse the defense and give Luca Orellano the edge. • After release dives into the middle to occupy multiple defenders. • Occupying those defenders makes Steven Moreira shade a step central, which makes him too to close down Lucho Acosta .

Let’s go point-by-point through Kelsy’s contribution here (and shouts to Taylor Twellman for basically calling it out as it happened):

11. I am all aboard the Patrick Agyemang hype train. The big man has a clear path to the starting No. 9 job now that Enzo Copetti seems set to depart, and if you score goals like this, which was the winner in Charlotte ’s 1-0 win over visiting Nashville , you keep the job:

Nothing is happy for the Revs right now, and things got even worse in this one as Dylan Borrero , who had just made his return to action after missing a year with a torn ACL, had to be stretchered off the field in stoppage time. No word yet on the severity of the injury

12. The Red Bulls got four different goalscorers in a fun and open 4-2 win over the visiting Revs on Saturday night. I don’t think head coach Sandro Schwarz will be entirely pleased – New England had way too much time and space to play through midfield, especially in the game’s final 20 minutes – but any time you score four and walk away with three points, the fans go home happy.

Luis Muriel got two goals and finally looked like a DP, paired up top with Duncan McGuire . But man, this was not a repeatable performance from the Lions:

10. Orlando changed their shape to a 3-5-2 in order to stretch out Philly ’s midfield diamond by playing true wingbacks, and in a way it worked: they went to Chester and won 3-2 , a result that snapped a three-game winless skid.

The way I see it, he’s got two months to prove all of this is sustainable. If he can do that, then when the window opens this summer Charlotte will have the luxury of going out and adding two new DPs without having to worry about spending one of those slots on a No. 9. Because at that point, the job will be Agyemang’s for good.

The real interesting numbers, though, are the ones that shine a light on Agyemang’s dribbling: he’s in the 91st percentile of progressive carries among center forwards, the 92nd percentile of successful take-ons, and the 91st percentile of touches in the penalty area (all data via FBRef ). The kid knows where the goal is and has substantial gifts in getting there.

In his 800 MLS minutes from the start of last year, Agyemang has 4g/1a. He’s in the 69th percentile (nice) of non-penalty goals per 90 among center forwards, and the 56th percentile of non-penalty xG. I reckon both numbers would climb if/when Charlotte ever add a pure chance creator.

As per American Soccer Analysis’s Eliot McKinley, Philly’s +3.7 xG advantage was the largest for a losing team in MLS play since at least 2013. Part of that came from Dániel Gazdag having a penalty saved – his first missed penalty (non-shootout, anyway) of his MLS career – but a lot of this was the Union throwing numbers forward and not quite battering down the door on one end, and then shooting themselves in the foot on the other.

“That’s kind of a microcosm of this team right now, a team with a sub-500 record which is unacceptable for us,” head coach Jim Curtin said when asked about midfield turnovers. “Nobody is happy, nobody is satisfied”

One note: Orlando’s Robin Jansson came off with an injury in the 65th minute. No word yet on what it was, but they can not afford to be without the veteran for any length of time.

9. Post-match fireworks and an explosive accusation from Toronto FC manager John Herdman took the spotlight off what was an entertaining and open 3-2 New York City FC win up at BMO Field.

The Pigeons had just 43% possession in this one and really have settled in as more of a pure counterattacking team over the past couple of months. It’s quite a distance from their CFG roots, but given their 5W-2L-2D record since mid-March, my guess is head coach Nick Cushing is in no rush to adjust his game model. What he’s doing now is working.

Toronto got Lorenzo Insigne back after he’d missed most of the past two months with a hamstring injury, but lost Federico Bernardeschi to a post-match red card (second yellow, really).

8. Petar Musa took advantage of an early gift to make it 1-0 inside of five minutes, then played Jesús Ferreira through to make it 2-0 in the 56th minute as FC Dallas eased to an eventual 2-1 win over visiting Austin.

Ferreira’s goal was his 50th in regular-season play, making him the youngest ever to hit that mark. And what was lovely about it, from a Dallas point of view, was that Ferreira used his considerable speed to bust the Verde & Black's offside trap.

Running in behind like that is something Ferreira needs to do more of, especially when Dallas control the game state. If they’re going to play a 3-5-2 with Musa and Ferreira up top (that’s really what it was in this one), the opportunities will be there.

The mistakes Austin made on both goals were the types that had defined 2023, and that they’d largely avoided in 2024. They do not have the talent to bring those bad old days back and still stay above the line. Their margins are too thin.

7. Miami, on the other hand, have the largest talent-related margins in the league. And so they can survive mostly sleepwalking through the first half of games and still come away with all three points. That’s the way it played out in Montréal, as the Herons spotted the hosts a pair of well-taken goals, then stormed back for a 3-2 win behind Matías Rojas and Luis Suárez.

Rojas has been exceptional in his brief time in pink. As I mentioned last week, his arrival gives Miami’s front office the opportunity to make a move this summer to shore up the defense, which clearly needs both reps and reinforcement.

Montréal fought hard and were dangerous, but now have just one win in their past eight.