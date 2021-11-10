Atlanta's Josef Martinez wins Week 35 AT&T Goal of the Week

Atlanta United 's Josef Martinez has taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 35 for his stunning volley that delivered his team a 2-1 Decision Day victory over FC Cincinnati .

The star striker broke a 1-1 deadlock with a spectacular finish in the 79th minute, running onto a ball that got headed skyward in the box and lashing his shot into the net from a difficult angle. Martinez earned 50.2% of the final vote.