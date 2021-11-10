Goal of the Week

Atlanta's Josef Martinez wins Week 35 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez has taken home AT&T Goal of the Week honors for Week 35 for his stunning volley that delivered his team a 2-1 Decision Day victory over FC Cincinnati.

The star striker broke a 1-1 deadlock with a spectacular finish in the 79th minute, running onto a ball that got headed skyward in the box and lashing his shot into the net from a difficult angle. Martinez earned 50.2% of the final vote.

Orlando City SC midfielder Sebastian Mendez came in second, receiving 20.9% of the vote for his second-half stunner in the Lions' crucial 2-0 victory over CF Montréal. LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez finished right behind Mendez in third place with 19.9% for his athletic volley in LA's 3-3 draw against Minnesota United, while Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett slotted fourth at 9% for his clinical distance blast in the Rapids' 5-2 blowout of LAFC.

Check out all of this week's nominees below.

