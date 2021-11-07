Recap: FC Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 2

Josef Martinez ’s golazo with just over 10 minutes remaining held as the match-winner as Atlanta United shook off a slow start to defeat FC Cincinnati 2-1 at TQL Stadium on Decision Day and confirm their place in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Atlanta will be the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and will visit fourth-seeded New York City FC in Round One due to NYCFC's 1-1 draw against the Philadelphia Union.

Cincinnati entered Decision Day having seen a third straight last-place finish in MLS long sealed, but held much of the play throughout the first half. They were rewarded when they opened the scoring through Zico Bailey in the 21st minute as the 20-year-old defender netted his first professional goal.

Atlanta gradually grew into the match, coming close in the 53rd minute when Martinez had his opportunity stopped by the quick reflexes of Kenneth Vermeer and seeing forthcoming chances denied by Cincinnati’s defense. Later, in the 66th minute, Miles Robinson’s header missed by inches as Atlanta continued to push for the equalizer.

But Robinson made good on his next scoring attempt in the 70th minute for his first MLS goal. His header on an Atlanta corner kick sailed past Vermeer to level the match with 20 minutes remaining.