Argentina vs. Peru: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play for first place in Group A at the 2024 Copa América in Saturday's group-stage finale against Peru.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

La Albiceleste booked their knockout-round spot Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over Chile . With two victories in as many matches, a draw gets the defending Copa América champions Group A's top seed.

Messi continues to run the show for Argentina, building on his Man-of-the-Match performance against Canada in the tournament opener with another impressive 90-minute shift versus Chile. The Inter Miami CF superstar No. 10 hit the post with a long-range shot before serving up the corner kick that led to Lautaro Martínez's breakthrough two minutes from full-time.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken openly about the possibility of managing the 37-year-old's minutes at Copa América, which could lead to a more limited role against Peru. But with the top spot in Group A up for grabs and Saturday's match taking place less than 30 miles south of Chase Stadium – Messi home with Inter Miami – don't be surprised to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in the starting XI.