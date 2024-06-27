Matchday

Argentina vs. Peru: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play for first place in Group A at the 2024 Copa América in Saturday's group-stage finale against Peru.

How to watch & stream

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: TUDN, Univision

When

Where

  • Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida

La Albiceleste booked their knockout-round spot Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over Chile. With two victories in as many matches, a draw gets the defending Copa América champions Group A's top seed.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Argentina logo
Argentina

Messi continues to run the show for Argentina, building on his Man-of-the-Match performance against Canada in the tournament opener with another impressive 90-minute shift versus Chile. The Inter Miami CF superstar No. 10 hit the post with a long-range shot before serving up the corner kick that led to Lautaro Martínez's breakthrough two minutes from full-time.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken openly about the possibility of managing the 37-year-old's minutes at Copa América, which could lead to a more limited role against Peru. But with the top spot in Group A up for grabs and Saturday's match taking place less than 30 miles south of Chase Stadium – Messi home with Inter Miami – don't be surprised to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in the starting XI.

Should Argentina clinch first place, they'll play a July 4 quarterfinal against the runner-up of Group B – which features Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico and Jamaica.

Peru logo
Peru

Coming off a 1-0 loss to Canada, Peru are still alive and can earn a spot in the knockout stages with a win and a favorable result in Saturday's other Group A finale between Les Rouges and Chile.

That's easier said than done, considering their performances at the tournament to date and with La Blanquirroja's toughest opponent awaiting. Winless in two matches (0W-1L-1D), Peru have yet to score in 180 minutes of play and must produce goals against an opponent that hasn't conceded at the tournament.

Head coach Jorge Fossatti will be without Portland Timbers center back Miguel Araujo, who is suspended after getting red-carded against Canada for a studs-up challenge on Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg.

