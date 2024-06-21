“It’s different”: Messi magic has Canada learning quickly at Copa América

ATLANTA – Fans bowing to Lionel Messi , chanting his name with fervorous passion; it’s commonplace with Inter Miami CF and worldwide.

Although Canada battled to 0-0 at halftime, Messi was critical in setting up second-half goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

“I don’t get fazed by [Messi] during the game, but yes, it’s something insane. ... With this group, we know we have the quality to compete, we’ve come a long way, and now it's about getting the pieces together.”

“When you play Argentina, you know you’ll have some important actions, and you know Messi and Di María are there. They have some world-class players, but it’s about being big in certain moments,” said Crépeau, who made six saves in the defeat.

On Thursday, as La Albiceleste defeated Canada 2-0 in their Copa América opener in Atlanta, 70,564 fans sent shockwaves through Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau stood tall on two Messi breakaways and thwarted an early Ángel Di María chance, keeping both stars off the scoresheet, but the reigning Copa and World Cup champions prevailed.

But there’s a different energy when he dons Argentina colors. It’s an overflowing passion amid chaos that becomes uniquely calm when he takes possession.

Messi = inevitable

In many ways, the Inter Miami superstar is a guarantee. Crépeau and others, like Colorado Rapids defender Moise Bombito, who had a standout performance, don’t let themselves get distracted by it. Still, the eight-time Balon d’Or winner makes an impact.

Always. There’s no stopping it.

“This is what I say about Messi – I've coached against him several times, and I feel like we've had a good match plan every time, and we've executed a lot of good things, but he's so good,” Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said post-match. “He's that good. He still makes plays and the two balls he makes on the two goals are world-class.”

Amid Crépeau’s head-turning performance, supporters still swarmed any chance to catch a glimpse of the Argentine No. 10, a sporting love seldom seen anywhere else.

An ad on the video board, a camera shot of the bus, or even the most straightforward act of tying a shoe prompted swelling cheers. Nobody could be disappointed by Messi as he secured his record 18th Copa América assist.

“It’s different playing against him with Argentina and in a crowd like this one. It’s the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of and certainly one of the loudest,” said Nashville SC’s Jacob Shaffelburg, who had a brace against Messi’s Miami in March and played 31 minutes on Thursday. “Max’s saves give us a big boost; he made some crazy saves.”

Meanwhile, Portland’s Kamal Miller had a different perspective. Despite not playing, he had a quick post-match exchange with Messi, his former Miami teammate.