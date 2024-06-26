Matchday

Canada get Copa América breakthrough vs. Peru

Copa - Canada v Peru
MLSsoccer staff

Canada have their first victory and goal under head coach Jesse Marsch, defeating Peru 1-0 in Copa América Group A play Tuesday evening at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park.

Jonathan David netted the 74th-minute winner by finishing past Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, all following a counter-attack feed from Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg.

Before David's far-post strike, Peru were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Portland Timbers center back Miguel Araujo was red-carded. The decision followed Video Review for a heavy challenge on Shaffelburg.

Peru nearly equalized in second-half stoppage time, but Portland goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau robbed Paolo Guerrero's dipping free kick.

Goals

  • 74' - CAN - Jonathan David | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Was it a perfect match for the CanMNT? Certainly not, especially amid sweltering conditions. But three points are a premium after the Marsch era began with losses vs. Argentina and the Netherlands, and a draw with France. Canada now end Group A play against Chile on June 29, where a win books their quarterfinal spot at Copa América.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: David is linked to several English Premier League teams, as evidenced by his history-making goal.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Crépeau finished with four saves, further locking down Canada's No. 1 spot.

Next Up

  • CAN: Saturday, June 29 vs. Chile | 8 pm ET | Group A
  • PER: Saturday, June 29 vs. Argentina | 8 pm ET | Group A
