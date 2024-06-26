Lionel Messi, Argentina move into Copa América knockout stages

Lionel Messi and Argentina booked the first knockout stage berth at the 2024 Copa América thanks to a late, 1-0 win over Chile Tuesday night at Metlife Stadium.

Second-half substitute Lautaro Martínez clinched La Albiceleste's spot in the quarterfinals two minutes from time by firing home a loose ball off a Messi corner kick.

The superstar Inter Miami No. 10 played the full match and was Argentina's most dangerous player, hitting the post in the 36th minute with a long-range shot that froze goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Bravo's eight saves prevented a more comfortable win for the defending champions, who are a perfect two wins in as many matches and will play for first place in Saturday's Group A finale against Peru.