Argentina vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

24-COPA-H2W-ARGvCAN
MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi and defending World Cup champions Argentina seek a Copa América repeat, starting with Thursday’s Group A opener vs. Canada.

How to watch & stream

  • USA: FS1, TUDN, Univision
  • Canada: TSN

When

  • Thursday, June 20 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Where

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia

After this match at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, both sides will face Chile and Peru in Group A action. The top two teams per group make the knockout stages.

This US-based, expanded Copa América features 10 Conmebol sides and six Concacaf qualifiers. Teams are chasing a spot in the July 14 final, held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Argentina

Argentina enter as favorites after winning Copa América 2021 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, giving Messi two long-sought-after international trophies.

Inter Miami’s No. 10 remains crucial for Lionel Scaloni’s side, looking to build off his 108 goals in 182 appearances for La Albiceleste.

Messi enters Copa América in impressive form, recently breaking several MLS records and owning a league-leading 25 goal contributions (12g/13a).

Can the GOAT produce more magic moments in potentially his last major international tournament?

Canada

If Canada complete a shock upset in their Copa América debut, odds are MLS players past and present will play a massive role.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has named 14 MLS players to his tournament roster, and just selected former Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Alphonso Davies as his captain.

It’s still early days for the former CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls boss, who recently led Les Rouges in two European friendlies: a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands and a 0-0 draw vs. France.

Life doesn’t get any easier against Argentina, giving Canada world-class tests before co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
