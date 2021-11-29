Andre Blake plays PK hero as Philadelphia Union "write some new history"

Philadelphia are still eligible to host MLS Cup on Dec. 11 , depending on how next weekend’s Conference Finals pan out. They’re the East’s No. 2 seed and will either travel to face the top-seeded New England or welcome No. 4 New York City FC to Chester next Sunday evening (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

“Soccer is about moments and when it's your moment, nobody can really take that from you or nobody can really stop you,” the 31-year-old said. “Tonight was one of those moments for me and I'm very thankful for that. Again, hopefully come next week it doesn't have to be me but can be a moment for somebody else and then MLS Cup somebody else and we win the whole thing. We keep working hard and hopefully this great moment continues for us.”