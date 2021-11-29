"He has brass ones": Philadelphia homegrown Jack McGlynn praised for ice-cold PK

Andre Blake was Philly's other PK hero , saving two of Nashville’s four unsuccessful attempts. That was somewhat expected from the two-time Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year. But the Jamaican international was impressed with McGlynn’s composure in a big moment.

“He's a great player. He's humble, he listens and he wants to learn. He's very technical. We had no doubt in him,” Blake said of the US U-20 international. “He shoots every time in training so we know how well he hits the ball and we know that he's confident. We had no doubt putting him in the top five and he went out there and executed. That's big-time for us and definitely does a lot for his confidence going forward as well.”