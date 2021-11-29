Recap: Philadelphia Union 1 (2), Nashville SC 1 (0)

The Philadelphia Union are through to the Eastern Conference Final of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their history, prevailing in penalty kicks against Nashville SC at Subaru Park on Sunday after the contest finished 1-1 following regulation and extra time.

The sides swapped goals in the first half of their Eastern Conference Semifinal, with Hany Mukhtar finding the opener for Nashville and Daniel Gazdag leveling for the Union just before intermission. Those stood as the only goals through 120 minutes, with Philadelphia prevailing in the subsequent penalty kick shootout 2-0 after Nashville improbably missed all four of their looks from the spot, two of which were saved by Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The Union were on the front foot for much of the first half, but Nashville opened the scoring against the run of play on 38 minutes. Mukhtar found the breakthrough, racing onto the end of a pinpoint cross from Eric Miller and nodding past Blake.

Philadelphia struck back, however, finding the equalizer just on the stroke of halftime. Alistair Johnston blocked Gazdag's initial shot after a corner kick from Jamiro Monteiro popped free in front of goal, but the Hungarian midfielder tracked down his own rebound and slotted home a turning finish past Nashville backstop Joe Willis.

The Union had two good opportunities to pull ahead during the second half, first in the 62nd minute from substitute Sergio Santos, who found himself all alone behind Nashville's backline on the left side only to see his close-range chip float wide. Gazdag also thought he scored his second in the 77th minute, but his converted volley off a corner kick was disallowed for a foul just before the shot.

The 1-1 scoreline stood through regulation and two periods of extra time, with neither side creating a winner despite some half-chances both ways.