MLS Cup 2021 hosting scenarios: Here's which teams can still host the final

Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs is a wrap, with the first major upset occurring on Tuesday when Real Salt Lake eliminated the Seattle Sounders on penalty kicks after the sides battled to a scoreless draw through 120 minutes at Lumen Field.

The result throws a wrench into potential hosting rights for the MLS Cup Final on Dec. 11. The Sounders were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and could have had hosting rights if both top seeds, the New England Revolution and the Colorado Rapids had been eliminated and Seattle had made it to the final.

The Revs still control their own destiny. As the Supporters' Shield-winners, New England just have to win their Semifinals matchup against New York City FC, then vanquish the winner between the Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC and they'll be hosting the final at Gillette Stadium.

Should New England get eliminated, the door would be blown wide-open for their Western Conference counterparts. A Revs loss would put the Rapids in position to host at Dick's Sporting Goods Park should they make it to the final, with No. 3 seed Sporting Kansas City and No. 4 seed Portland Timbers next in line should they make it by virtue of their higher regular-season point totals than every club in the East behind New England.

Because Philadelphia, Nashville and NYCFC all had lower regular-season point totals than all of the other teams left in the West, other than seventh-seed RSL, it means none of them would host should they make it to MLS Cup unless Real Salt Lake continue their run of upsets through to the final.

Here's the full hosting order for the remaining clubs: