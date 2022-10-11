Almada's future, Josef's status & more: Atlanta United address huge offseason

Vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra, as well as head coach Gonzalo Pineda, took questions from the media and addressed numerous topics facing the club ahead of next year.

Their offseason officially began Sunday afternoon, capping a campaign where Atlanta failed to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years. The Five Stripes remain in an active search for a new club president while juggling contract decisions and plotting a path back to success on the sporting side.

Atlanta United , rarely boring for mostly the wrong reasons as of late, are ready to turn the page on 2022 and focus on 2023.

“We’re really proud of him,” Bocanegra said. “We saw the comments from the national team coach after the game, saw [Lionel] Messi's comments . The kid comes in and works hard every day. He's a good pro. He loves the game.”

At the end of the season, Almada was rewarded with a call-up to Argentina’s senior national team in their final pre-World Cup window. A constant at youth international levels, Almada made his senior debut in a September friendly against Honduras.

“At some point, we know he’ll be going over to Europe and playing Champions League football,” Bocanegra said. “We're really excited about that. I don’t know what’s going to come this winter. The thought for us is that he would be coming back, but eventually we do know that he will be going to Europe and playing in the Champions League.”

But will offers come in as early as this winter or will the attacking midfielder be in MLS a bit longer?

Almada, who arrived from Velez Sarsfield last winter for $16 million, had six goals and 12 assists across 29 games in his debut MLS season. Before long, he’ll be in Europe, following suit for a club that once set an MLS outbound transfer record (reported $27 million) when sending Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United in January 2019.

One of the club’s best additions in recent memory, Argentine wonderkid Thiago Almada is living up to the moniker of being the league’s most expensive transfer.

Thiago Almada on IG (translated): "We'll be back more focused and ready to fight again." #ATLUTD pic.twitter.com/nN969e1f8W

The Josef Martinez situation

As for another high-profile potential departure – in case you forgot over the last few days – the future of Josef Martinez remains in the air. ATLUTD are still waiting to sit down at length with Martinez and his representation, so neither Bocanegra nor Pineda had much to say on the matter.

“There’s been nothing decided,” Bocanegra said. “We're still going to have discussions. We need to talk with him and other players as well.”

Martinez, 29, had already requested a meeting with the front office to discuss his future at the club. He didn't start any of the club’s last eight matches of the season and only three of the final 15. Martinez was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team in September, reportedly for an outburst that included flipping a table of post-game food after a loss at the Portland Timbers.

After the suspension was announced, Pineda admitted there had been "multiple cases or situations" of "bad behavior" with Martinez.

Pineda continues to insist the relationship between himself and Martinez is fine amid a diminished on-field role, though.

“I don’t think also the relationship has gone as far [bad] as you think it's gone,” Pineda said. “I think I can very easily speak with Josef. I have nothing to hide and I'm here. I don’t think the relationship's been poor, bad, anything like that. We shake hands, we talk here and there in the training sessions with no problems. There is no major issues in that relationship as you may think.”

Bocanegra also noted that Atlanta have a club option for Martinez in 2024. His deal is guaranteed through 2023.

Martinez is a former MLS MVP and MLS Cup MVP, scoring 98 goals in 134 regular-season appearances with Atlanta, arriving for the club’s 2017 expansion season.