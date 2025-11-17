FC Cincinnati duo juggle USMNT & MLS Cup playoff commitments

FC Cincinnati and US men’s national team teammates Miles Robinson and Roman Celentano have a massive week ahead of them.
First, there’s the international friendly against Uruguay on Tuesday in Tampa that closes out the November window. Then, focus shifts to FC Cincinnati’s Eastern Conference Semifinal showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on Sunday (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Robinson isn’t compartmentalizing the two matches.
“I think it’s all about momentum, and building momentum when you can, so obviously just beating Paraguay is some type of momentum moving into Uruguay,” the center back told Club & Country.
“But we have to win this game. It’s on to the next, so it's just about trying to win this game, have a good performance, and then using that momentum to take us into Sunday.”
Growing roles
Robinson, 28, has 174 regular-season matches under his belt and has made 38 appearances with the USMNT. He’s worn the captain’s armband for FC Cincinnati at times this season as he's morphing into a veteran leader for both club and country.
“I think overall, I’ve continued to try to grow in that role in my career. I think as a rookie, as a young player, people would say I definitely wasn't a leader or vocal person in the locker room, but I'm continuing to try to improve upon that in my career,” he said.
“I think when I get out on the field, I’m definitely trying to give it my all, trying to be vocal, trying to communicate to the guys, and try to uplift them and try to boost our morale, and try to push our grit and our integrity to move forward.”
USMNT & Cincy crossover
Celentano also said the synergies between FC Cincinnati and the USMNT aren’t limited to momentum. The goalkeeper sees similarities in the way Mauricio Pochettino and Pat Noonan manage.
“I feel like they both have a bit of intensity about them, and intensity they want to instill in the group,” the goalkeeper said.
“And yeah, obviously, maybe some differences tactics-wise, or how they run things in the training week or whatever. But at the end of the day, they just want the group to be together and to play with a lot of spirit.”