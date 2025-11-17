FC Cincinnati duo juggle USMNT & MLS Cup playoff commitments

“But we have to win this game. It’s on to the next, so it's just about trying to win this game, have a good performance, and then using that momentum to take us into Sunday.”

“I think it’s all about momentum, and building momentum when you can, so obviously just beating Paraguay is some type of momentum moving into Uruguay,” the center back told Club & Country .

First, there’s the international friendly against Uruguay on Tuesday in Tampa that closes out the November window. Then, focus shifts to FC Cincinnati’s Eastern Conference Semifinal showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on Sunday (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ).

Growing roles

Robinson, 28, has 174 regular-season matches under his belt and has made 38 appearances with the USMNT. He’s worn the captain’s armband for FC Cincinnati at times this season as he's morphing into a veteran leader for both club and country.

“I think overall, I’ve continued to try to grow in that role in my career. I think as a rookie, as a young player, people would say I definitely wasn't a leader or vocal person in the locker room, but I'm continuing to try to improve upon that in my career,” he said.