Goal of the Week

Alan Velasco's brilliant introduction wins MLS Week 3 AT&T Goal of the Week 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Alan Velasco's incredible solo effort during his MLS debut clinched FC Dallas' first victory of the 2022 campaign, a 2-0 win over Nashville SC, as well as Week 3 AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.

The 19-year-old winger collected the ball in his own half before dribbling past five defenders and clipping home a left-footed shot that dinged off the underside of the crossbar, providing the front office and head coach Nico Estevez exactly what they were looking for when signing the teenager from Argentine Primera División side Independiente for a reported club-record $7 million fee.

The moment of brilliance brought in 42.4% of the vote.

Darwin Quintero's rocket from outside the 18-yard box, one of his two goals in Houston Dynamo FC's 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, finished second with 29.2% of the vote. The cheeky chip from Santi Rodriguez that helped lead New York City FC to their 4-1 victory over CF Montréal received 14.8% of the vote.

Rounding out the voting was three-time 2022 Team of the Week presented by Audi member Lucas Zelarayan, with his outside-the-box finish in Columbus Crew's 2-1 comeback victory over Toronto FC garnering 13.5% of the vote.

Watch all of Week 3's nominees below.

Goal of the Week Alan Velasco FC Dallas

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 3
Efrain Alvarez's thunderbolt wins Week 2 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 2
Record 82 countries across six continents represented in diverse and youthful MLS player pool

Record 82 countries across six continents represented in diverse and youthful MLS player pool
FC Dallas announce 2022 Homegrown Partner Program class

FC Dallas announce 2022 Homegrown Partner Program class
NE Revolution to host New England Amputee Soccer Team exhibition on April 2

NE Revolution to host New England Amputee Soccer Team exhibition on April 2
New England Revolution CCL blunder defined by "too many mistakes" at Pumas UNAM
CONCACAF Champions League

New England Revolution CCL blunder defined by "too many mistakes" at Pumas UNAM
Recap: Pumas UNAM 3, New England Revolution 0 (3-3 aggregate: PUM advance 4-3 on PKs)
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Pumas UNAM 3, New England Revolution 0 (3-3 aggregate: PUM advance 4-3 on PKs)
Giving Up a Three Goal Lead: What Went Wrong For the Revs? | MLS Today
12:02

Giving Up a Three Goal Lead: What Went Wrong For the Revs? | MLS Today
Watch MLS in 15 from Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | 03/17/2022
12:49

Watch MLS in 15 from Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | 03/17/2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | March 16, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | March 16, 2022
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | March 16, 2022
3:28

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Pumas UNAM vs. New England Revolution | March 16, 2022
