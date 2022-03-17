Alan Velasco's brilliant introduction wins MLS Week 3 AT&T Goal of the Week 

Alan Velasco's incredible solo effort during his MLS debut clinched FC Dallas' first victory of the 2022 campaign, a 2-0 win over Nashville SC, as well as Week 3 AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors.
The 19-year-old winger collected the ball in his own half before dribbling past five defenders and clipping home a left-footed shot that dinged off the underside of the crossbar, providing the front office and head coach Nico Estevez exactly what they were looking for when signing the teenager from Argentine Primera División side Independiente for a reported club-record $7 million fee.
The moment of brilliance brought in 42.4% of the vote.
Darwin Quintero's rocket from outside the 18-yard box, one of his two goals in Houston Dynamo FC's 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, finished second with 29.2% of the vote. The cheeky chip from Santi Rodriguez that helped lead New York City FC to their 4-1 victory over CF Montréal received 14.8% of the vote.
Rounding out the voting was three-time 2022 Team of the Week presented by Audi member Lucas Zelarayan, with his outside-the-box finish in Columbus Crew's 2-1 comeback victory over Toronto FC garnering 13.5% of the vote.
Watch all of Week 3's nominees below.