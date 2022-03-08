After CCL delay, New England Revolution "have to be the protagonist" vs. Pumas UNAM

"The snow, the circumstances are going to be for both teams," Gonzalez said. "For us, can we have that mentality of just 'So what? Who cares if this is happening, who cares if it's snowing, if it's hailing or whatever.' We still have to play the game. The other team has to go through it too. So, can we have that strong mentality of it doesn't matter what's happening, we're going to come at you with all we've got?"