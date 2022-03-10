New England Revolution boss Pumas UNAM in CCL behind Adam Buksa's brace

“It was our best in the season,” Gil said of the match overall. “We did an amazing job together in defense. In attack we created many, many, many chances. Maybe we could [have] more goals, also they had two, three, four big chances. Earl did an amazing job. It's a very good result before we go to Mexico.”

The series winner advances to face either CF Montréal or Cruz Azul, a familiar MLS foe or another Liga MX challenger, come the final four in April. This was also New England’s first CCL match after their Round of 16 opponent, Haiti’s Cavaly AS, withdrew from the continental tournament amid visa issues.

Bracket breakdown aside, head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena said Buksa’s strike in second-half stoppage time was vital when weighing the Leg 2 outlook. New England outshot Pumas 18-8 and, for long stretches, it seemed like another breakthrough past Mexican international Alfredo Talavera might not come.