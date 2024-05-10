360 View: Guti's time to shine? Atlanta's tactical solution?

Here’s the crazy thing about Atlanta’s season – even though their defense has been decimated through injury, they’ve been statistically one of the best in the league. Heading into last week’s home clash with Minnesota , Atlanta had only shipped nine goals, tied for best in the Eastern Conference with Columbus and Cincinnati. The issue has been scoring goals. They’ve scored five goals during this five-game winless run, and that’s hard to believe, given the amount of chances they’ve created. I have a strong sense that when the dam breaks, the goals will flow.

“I’d like to see more accountability from Tristan Muyumba and Thiago Almada in the midfield. I want to see them tactically stay in their position, take less touches, make the game move. Then in the final third, that’s where you can take more touches, that’s where you take more risk. Sometimes we see Almada drop all the way deep because he wants more touches. He can wiggle out of anything, he can drift past people, we know that, but do it in the final third. That’s where I think Gonzalo Pineda has to ask these players to have tactical discipline to make the game better. Dax McCarty keeps the game simple and organizes the game around him, and Atlanta needs more of that.”