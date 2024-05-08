Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi takes his staggering form to Canada when Inter Miami CF visit CF Montréal on Saturday evening for MLS Matchday 13 action.

Now, considering Inter Miami lead MLS in goals (32), points per game (2.0) and several other categories, does revenge await at Stade Saputo?

However, Messi missed that early-season match due to rest (fixture congestion) and both Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets were late substitutes.

These sides met back on March 10, with Montréal blitzing Inter Miami at Chase Stadium for a 3-2 win .

Still, there are clear signs that Montréal can challenge for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. Maybe not like their record-setting heights in 2022, but Courtois' squad shouldn't be underestimated.

Montréal have reached the double-digit game mark under new head coach Laurent Courtois, who arrived in January after leading the Columbus Crew 's MLS NEXT Pro team – including to the 2022 league title.

Record: 7W-2L-3D (24 points)

7W-2L-3D (24 points) Standings: 1st in Eastern Conference

Messi has won three of the past four Player of the Matchday awards, leading MLS with 22 goal contributions (10g/12a) as Inter Miami have fortified their Supporters’ Shield perch behind four straight victories.

Messi has also broken several MLS records in recent weeks, most recently single-game assists (5) and single-game goal contributions (6) in a 6-2 rout of the New York Red Bulls.

Thus, it’s no surprise that Messi is tied with Suárez for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead – and both FC Barcelona legends are among the MVP frontrunners as the 2024 campaign reaches its one-third mark.