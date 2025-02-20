Voices: Joseph Lowery

30 players to watch in MLS's 30th season

Denis Bouanga - 30th season - celebration

Joseph Lowery

We’re almost there, folks. We’re just days away from the start of the new MLS season – the 30th in league history.

Ahead of Matchday 1 kickoff on Saturday, now is a great time to pinpoint players to watch throughout the 2025 campaign. Seeing as it’s the 30th year of MLS, we couldn’t help ourselves from keeping with the theme by selecting 30 players to watch this season.

Now, a couple of ground rules:

  • We couldn’t select more than two players per team.
  • Not all of these players are superstars – and that’s part of the fun. This list contains MVP types, talented young players, and players who have an outsized role to play in their team’s success in 2025.

One last note: Riqui Puig earns an honorable mention; he missed the cut because of that brutal knee injury. Get back soon.

CIN_Acosta_Luciano_HEA_1080x1080
Luciano Acosta
Midfielder · FC Dallas

After a falling out in Cincinnati, Acosta was traded to FC Dallas in one of the most expensive cash trade deals in the rule’s short history. The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is one of the league’s absolute best playmakers and figures to make Dallas a far tougher opponent this season.

ATL_2025_Almiron_Miguel_MLS-OBJ-0003T9
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder · Atlanta United

Tell me: Can you watch videos like this one of Almirón’s return to Atlanta after years in the Premier League with Newcastle without smiling? I sure can’t. One of the two best players in club history is back, folks, and he’s donning the No. 10 shirt again.

Jonathan Bamba
Midfielder · Chicago Fire FC

The biggest signing of Gregg Berhalter’s winter overhaul in Chicago, Bamba joined from LaLiga club Celta de Vigo over the offseason. The former Ligue 1 title winner will bring the elite wide-attacking play that Berhalter’s teams have become known for over the years.

DC_Benteke_Christian_HEA_1080x1080
Christian Benteke
Forward · D.C. United

Last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, Benteke defines D.C.’s style in a way that maybe only one other player in MLS defines their team’s style – and that player is Lionel Messi. Benteke wins long ball after long ball in D.C., turning direct attacks into goals on a regular basis.

LAFC_2025_Bouanga_Denis_MLS-OBJ-0000CX
Denis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

With all due respect to the next Black & Gold forward on this list, Bouanga is LAFC’s biggest star. With his elite speed and one-on-one ability, Bouanga is almost impossible to stop on the break – and he’s no slouch in more sustained possession sequences, either. He’s an MVP-level player.

Luca de la Torre
Midfielder · San Diego FC

A hometown kid returning for San Diego’s first MLS campaign? Sign me up. De la Torre is a difference-maker in midfield, frequently using his quickness and press resistance to dance around defenders while progressing the ball upfield.

Kévin Denkey
Forward · FC Cincinnati

The league-record incoming signing prior to Latte Lath heading to Atlanta, Denkey was an elite No. 9 in Belgium before packing his bags for Cincinnati late last year. He’ll bring a skilled and steady hand to a position of need for the Supporters’ Shield contenders.

POR_Da_Silva_Ferreira_Evander_HEA_1080x1080
Evander
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati

With Denkey running ahead of him, newly-signed Evander should help FC Cincinnati fans forget about Lucho Acosta. The Brazilian put up 15 goals and 15 primary assists in 2024 in one of the greatest single seasons in Portland Timbers’ history.

RBNY_Forsberg_Emil_HEA_1080x1080
Emil Forsberg
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

Forsberg helped lead Red Bulls to MLS Cup last season, his first in MLS after signing from RB Leipzig. With manager Sandro Schwarz shifting RBNY into a more patient, ball-heavy team, Forsberg’s elite vision and distribution should be even more apparent this season.

VAN_Gauld_Ryan_HEA_1080x1080
Ryan Gauld
Midfielder · Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Between his visionary passing, positional versatility and hard running, Gauld is the ideal attacking midfielder. He’s the Whitecaps’ highest-impact player and is fully capable of turning games around in the blink of an eye.

LAFC_2025_Giroud_Olivier_MLS-OBJ-0007I7
Olivier Giroud
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

It’s taken a bit of time for LAFC to adapt to Giroud’s presence up top, but the former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan No. 9 has a sterling pedigree. He’ll be a focal point for Steve Cherundolo’s team as they push for another trophy or two in 2025.

ATL_2025_Latte Lath_Emmanuel_MLS-OBJ-00081B
Emmanuel Latte Lath
Forward · Atlanta United

Say it with me now… league record transfer. When Atlanta United splashed a reported $22 million (plus add-ons) to acquire Latte Lath from Middlesbrough, they made history. With his tremendous speed, the striker will be a menace in 2025.

Chucky Lozano
Forward · San Diego FC

The first Designated Player in San Diego FC history, Lozano is the brightest star for the league’s 30th team. His skill on the left wing will help San Diego carve open opposing defenses while playing out of their extremely ball-dominant game model.

RSL_2025_Luna_Diego_MLS-OBJ-0000KO
Diego Luna
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

After shining for Mauricio Pochettino and the US men’s national team in January, Luna will shoulder a heavy chance-creation load in RSL’s attack this year. The 21-year-old’s production has grown remarkably since he arrived in Utah in 2022. If that continues, he’ll be a Best XI-level player this year.

MTL_Martínez_Josef_HEA_1080x1080
Josef Martínez
Forward · San Jose Earthquakes

Part of the new-look San Jose Earthquakes under Bruce Arena, Martínez is still wildly productive, even years removed from his Atlanta United days. The veteran scored 14 goals for CF Montréal in 2024 and is ready to help Chicho Arango in the attack.

PHI_McGlynn_Jack_HEA_1080x1080
Jack McGlynn
Midfielder · Houston Dynamo FC

McGlynn, who joined the Dynamo in the offseason’s (and history’s) second cash trade deal, has big shoes to fill in central midfield. The Philadelphia Union homegrown will bring his left-footed wizardry to a midfield that lost Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla this winter.

CLUB_2025 MIA_Messi_Lionel_MLS-OBJ-000396
Lionel Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Are you ready for (full) season number two of the greatest player the world has ever seen playing in MLS? I sure am! Messi was every bit as good as expected in 2024. It's a safe bet that he'll dazzle on a weekly basis in 2025. He’s the GOAT for a reason, people.

NSH_2025_Mukhtar_Hany_MLS-OBJ-0000EF
Hany Mukhtar
Midfielder · Nashville SC

A former MVP, Mukhtar will be the centerpiece of B.J. Callaghan’s new-look Nashville SC team. With Mukhtar’s clever off-ball movement and elite mixture of goal threat and chance creation, a more possession-oriented tactical approach could lead to rejuvenated output.

DAL_Paes_Maarten_HEA_1080x1080
Maarten Paes
Goalkeeper · FC Dallas

An international sensation, Paes has been one of the best goalkeepers in MLS since he arrived in Dallas. For Eric Quill’s first season to be a success, the Indonesian international will need to maintain his shot-stopping exploits.

LA_Paintsil_Joseph_HEA_1080x1080
Joseph Paintsil
Forward · LA Galaxy

Though he’ll miss the start of the season due to injury, Paintsil will be back to the same sort of searing play on the left wing that made him such an entertaining player for the Galaxy en route to last season’s MLS Cup victory. Opposing fullbacks take a sharp inhale every time they see Paintsil coming their way.

LA_Pec_Gabriel_HEA_1080x1080
Gabriel Pec
Forward · LA Galaxy

With Puig scheduled to be out injured for most of this season, Pec’s role will only grow for the Galaxy. The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Pec thrived in his first campaign on the right wing and ended last year as one of the best attackers in the league. Let’s see how his second act unfolds.

CLB_Rossi_Marachlian_Diego_HEA_1080x1080
Diego Rossi
Forward · Columbus Crew

In the post-Cucho era, Diego Rossi’s importance to the Crew is at an all-time high. As things stand today, the 26-year-old forward is the go-to attacker in Wilfried Nancy’s beautifully effective, possession-based system.

MTL_2025_Saliba_Nathan_MLS-OBJ-0001K5
Nathan Saliba
Midfielder · CF Montréal

One of the best young players on this side of the Atlantic, Saliba is slated to be an every-game starter for Laurent Courtois’ Montréal team. The 21-year-old is rangy, sharp on the ball in tight spots, and has a strong passing range. He’s an elite talent.

CLUB_2025 MIN_St
Dayne St. Clair
Goalkeeper · Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United looked like a team reborn last season, pushing up the Western Conference standings and winning a playoff series. Without the quick reflexes of the Canadian international in goal, the Loons simply wouldn’t be the same threat.

COL_Steffen_Zack_HEA_1080x1080
Zack Steffen
Goalkeeper · Colorado Rapids

After a strong first season under Chris Armas, the Rapids are trying to double down in his second campaign. And for Colorado to close the gap on the best in the West, they’ll need Steffen to find his form and become one of the top shot-stoppers in MLS.

CLUB_2025 MIA_Suarez_Luis_MLS-OBJ-000528
Luis Suárez
Forward · Inter Miami CF

Not to be outdone by his longtime friend and teammate, Suárez matched Messi’s 20 goals in last year’s regular season. We can count on another scoring race between those two this year. Suárez has a case to be the best striker in this league.

PHI_mnp_Sullivan_Cavan_HEA
Cavan Sullivan
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

The youngest player to debut in league history, Sullivan got his first taste of MLS last season. The 15-year-old won’t be relied on to play big minutes in Philly, but has shown out in preseason and should see spot starts – at a minimum – in Bradley Carnell’s attacking midfield line.

SEA_Vargas_Obed_HEA_1080x1080
Obed Vargas
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

A brutally effective ball-winner whose end-product is improving year after year, Vargas is one of the best young players in MLS. At just 19, the rising Mexican international is an in-pen starter in the biggest games for Seattle.

ATX_2025_Vazquez_Brandon_MLS-OBJ-00001P
Brandon Vázquez
Forward · Austin FC

Austin FC shelled out a reported $10 million to bring Vázquez back to MLS after his time at Monterrey. The USMNT striker is now a cornerstone piece of a new-look Austin team hoping to charge up the West.

CLT_2025_Zaha_Wilfried_MLS-OBJ-0007WC
Wilfried Zaha
Forward · Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC have – hopefully – found their go-to attacking weapon. After no shortage of searching, Sir Minty’s Boys secured Zaha from Turkish giants Galatasaray and are ready to unleash the former Premier League star on the left wing.

Joseph Lowery -
@joeclowery

