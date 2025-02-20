30 players to watch in MLS’s 30th season

We’re almost there, folks. We’re just days away from the start of the new MLS season – the 30th in league history.
Ahead of Matchday 1 kickoff on Saturday, now is a great time to pinpoint players to watch throughout the 2025 campaign. Seeing as it’s the 30th year of MLS, we couldn’t help ourselves from keeping with the theme by selecting 30 players to watch this season.
Now, a couple of ground rules:
- We couldn’t select more than two players per team.
- Not all of these players are superstars – and that’s part of the fun. This list contains MVP types, talented young players, and players who have an outsized role to play in their team’s success in 2025.
One last note: Riqui Puig earns an honorable mention; he missed the cut because of that brutal knee injury. Get back soon.
After a falling out in Cincinnati, Acosta was traded to FC Dallas in one of the most expensive cash trade deals in the rule’s short history. The 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is one of the league’s absolute best playmakers and figures to make Dallas a far tougher opponent this season.
Tell me: Can you watch videos like this one of Almirón’s return to Atlanta after years in the Premier League with Newcastle without smiling? I sure can’t. One of the two best players in club history is back, folks, and he’s donning the No. 10 shirt again.
Last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, Benteke defines D.C.’s style in a way that maybe only one other player in MLS defines their team’s style – and that player is Lionel Messi. Benteke wins long ball after long ball in D.C., turning direct attacks into goals on a regular basis.
A hometown kid returning for San Diego’s first MLS campaign? Sign me up. De la Torre is a difference-maker in midfield, frequently using his quickness and press resistance to dance around defenders while progressing the ball upfield.
The league-record incoming signing prior to Latte Lath heading to Atlanta, Denkey was an elite No. 9 in Belgium before packing his bags for Cincinnati late last year. He’ll bring a skilled and steady hand to a position of need for the Supporters’ Shield contenders.
With Denkey running ahead of him, newly-signed Evander should help FC Cincinnati fans forget about Lucho Acosta. The Brazilian put up 15 goals and 15 primary assists in 2024 in one of the greatest single seasons in Portland Timbers’ history.
It’s taken a bit of time for LAFC to adapt to Giroud’s presence up top, but the former Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan No. 9 has a sterling pedigree. He’ll be a focal point for Steve Cherundolo’s team as they push for another trophy or two in 2025.
Say it with me now… league record transfer. When Atlanta United splashed a reported $22 million (plus add-ons) to acquire Latte Lath from Middlesbrough, they made history. With his tremendous speed, the striker will be a menace in 2025.
The first Designated Player in San Diego FC history, Lozano is the brightest star for the league’s 30th team. His skill on the left wing will help San Diego carve open opposing defenses while playing out of their extremely ball-dominant game model.
After shining for Mauricio Pochettino and the US men’s national team in January, Luna will shoulder a heavy chance-creation load in RSL’s attack this year. The 21-year-old’s production has grown remarkably since he arrived in Utah in 2022. If that continues, he’ll be a Best XI-level player this year.
Part of the new-look San Jose Earthquakes under Bruce Arena, Martínez is still wildly productive, even years removed from his Atlanta United days. The veteran scored 14 goals for CF Montréal in 2024 and is ready to help Chicho Arango in the attack.
McGlynn, who joined the Dynamo in the offseason’s (and history’s) second cash trade deal, has big shoes to fill in central midfield. The Philadelphia Union homegrown will bring his left-footed wizardry to a midfield that lost Héctor Herrera and Coco Carrasquilla this winter.
Are you ready for (full) season number two of the greatest player the world has ever seen playing in MLS? I sure am! Messi was every bit as good as expected in 2024. It's a safe bet that he'll dazzle on a weekly basis in 2025. He’s the GOAT for a reason, people.
A former MVP, Mukhtar will be the centerpiece of B.J. Callaghan’s new-look Nashville SC team. With Mukhtar’s clever off-ball movement and elite mixture of goal threat and chance creation, a more possession-oriented tactical approach could lead to rejuvenated output.
An international sensation, Paes has been one of the best goalkeepers in MLS since he arrived in Dallas. For Eric Quill’s first season to be a success, the Indonesian international will need to maintain his shot-stopping exploits.
Though he’ll miss the start of the season due to injury, Paintsil will be back to the same sort of searing play on the left wing that made him such an entertaining player for the Galaxy en route to last season’s MLS Cup victory. Opposing fullbacks take a sharp inhale every time they see Paintsil coming their way.
With Puig scheduled to be out injured for most of this season, Pec’s role will only grow for the Galaxy. The 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year, Pec thrived in his first campaign on the right wing and ended last year as one of the best attackers in the league. Let’s see how his second act unfolds.
In the post-Cucho era, Diego Rossi’s importance to the Crew is at an all-time high. As things stand today, the 26-year-old forward is the go-to attacker in Wilfried Nancy’s beautifully effective, possession-based system.
One of the best young players on this side of the Atlantic, Saliba is slated to be an every-game starter for Laurent Courtois’ Montréal team. The 21-year-old is rangy, sharp on the ball in tight spots, and has a strong passing range. He’s an elite talent.
Minnesota United looked like a team reborn last season, pushing up the Western Conference standings and winning a playoff series. Without the quick reflexes of the Canadian international in goal, the Loons simply wouldn’t be the same threat.
Not to be outdone by his longtime friend and teammate, Suárez matched Messi’s 20 goals in last year’s regular season. We can count on another scoring race between those two this year. Suárez has a case to be the best striker in this league.
The youngest player to debut in league history, Sullivan got his first taste of MLS last season. The 15-year-old won’t be relied on to play big minutes in Philly, but has shown out in preseason and should see spot starts – at a minimum – in Bradley Carnell’s attacking midfield line.
Charlotte FC have – hopefully – found their go-to attacking weapon. After no shortage of searching, Sir Minty’s Boys secured Zaha from Turkish giants Galatasaray and are ready to unleash the former Premier League star on the left wing.