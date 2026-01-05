FC Cincinnati sign homegrown midfielder Ademar Chávez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder Ademar Chávez to a homegrown contract, the club announced Monday.

The 16-year-old is signed through December 2029 with an option through December 2030.

Chávez, who joined the FC Cincinnati Academy from LAFC in 2024, scored two goals in 14 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate FC Cincinnati 2 last season.

Internationally, Chávez has earned call-ups from both the United States and Mexico at various youth international levels.

“Ademar is a very talented young player,” said Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright. “He’s shown great growth within our academy and has stood out at the MLS NEXT Pro level.

"We’re proud of the work that he’s put in to get to this point, and we’re excited to watch him continue to develop.”