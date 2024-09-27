2025 Concacaf Champions Cup: How each MLS team qualified

Six of Major League Soccer's 10 places have been confirmed in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup , the 27-team continental tournament that culminates with the winner claiming a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Concacaf Champions Cup spots secured. 🔒 @InterMiamiCF and @WhitecapsFC are the fifth and sixth MLS teams to qualify for the 2025 #ChampionsCup . pic.twitter.com/5pLjVQw3HW

But, rather than analyze which teams could fill out the remainder of the MLS slate, let's look back at how each team that has already qualified earned their place in the 2025 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 2024 MLS Cup winner and 2024 Supporters' Shield winner, as well as the top seed in the non-Shield winning conference and the fourth-place team in the Supporters' Shield standings, will each qualify for the continent's marquee tournament.

As mentioned, there are still four MLS spots in the Concacaf Champions Cup up for grabs.

As the winner of Leagues Cup, the Crew have automatically earned a bye to the CCC Round of 16.

The Columbus Crew have had a momentous last year, winning two trophies while reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final and playing Campeones Cup . One of the trophies hoisted by the Crew was Leagues Cup 2024 , which qualified them for the 2025 edition of Concacaf Champions Cup.

LAFC earned their place in the 2025 CCC as the Leagues Cup 2024 runners-up. The Black & Gold were a buzzsaw in the Leagues Cup knockout stages, dismantling opponents left and right. Before the final, LAFC scored 13 goals and allowed just one in the knockout rounds.

LAFC downed Austin and San Jose by a combined 6-1 scoreline to reach the quarterfinals. There, they faced familiar foes Seattle, claiming a 3-0 win, and rushed past Colorado, 4-0, in the semifinal to set up an MLS Cup 2023 rematch with the Columbus Crew in the final. Although Columbus won on the night, the second-place finish ensured that LAFC would have a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.