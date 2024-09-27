2025 Concacaf Champions Cup: How each MLS team qualified

Six of Major League Soccer's 10 places have been confirmed in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, the 27-team continental tournament that culminates with the winner claiming a spot at the FIFA Club World Cup.
TEAM
QUALIFYING METHOD
Colorado Rapids
2024 Leagues Cup third place
Columbus Crew
2024 Leagues Cup champion
Inter Miami CF
Top four in 2024 Supporters' Shield
LAFC
2024 Leagues Cup runner-up
Sporting Kansas City
2024 US Open Cup finalist
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2024 Canadian Championship champion
As mentioned, there are still four MLS spots in the Concacaf Champions Cup up for grabs.
The 2024 MLS Cup winner and 2024 Supporters' Shield winner, as well as the top seed in the non-Shield winning conference and the fourth-place team in the Supporters' Shield standings, will each qualify for the continent's marquee tournament.
But, rather than analyze which teams could fill out the remainder of the MLS slate, let's look back at how each team that has already qualified earned their place in the 2025 edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Columbus Crew have had a momentous last year, winning two trophies while reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final and playing Campeones Cup. One of the trophies hoisted by the Crew was Leagues Cup 2024, which qualified them for the 2025 edition of Concacaf Champions Cup.
Columbus earned a bye into the Leagues Cup Round of 32 this year, dispatching Sporting Kansas City, 4-0, and last year's champions Inter Miami, 3-2, to reach the quarterfinals. The Crew narrowly snuck past New York City FC in the quarters, but rebounded with a resounding 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union to secure a spot in the final. There, they defeated LAFC, 3-1, thanks to late goals from Cucho Hernández and Jacen Russell-Rowe.
As the winner of Leagues Cup, the Crew have automatically earned a bye to the CCC Round of 16.
LAFC earned their place in the 2025 CCC as the Leagues Cup 2024 runners-up. The Black & Gold were a buzzsaw in the Leagues Cup knockout stages, dismantling opponents left and right. Before the final, LAFC scored 13 goals and allowed just one in the knockout rounds.
LAFC downed Austin and San Jose by a combined 6-1 scoreline to reach the quarterfinals. There, they faced familiar foes Seattle, claiming a 3-0 win, and rushed past Colorado, 4-0, in the semifinal to set up an MLS Cup 2023 rematch with the Columbus Crew in the final. Although Columbus won on the night, the second-place finish ensured that LAFC would have a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Black & Gold also won the US Open Cup, defeating Sporting KC in the final. However, having already qualified via the Leagues Cup pathway, SKC secured the US Open Cup qualification spot.
The Colorado Rapids had a miraculous run in Leagues Cup 2024, culminating in a third-place finish and a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Rapids were the tournament's darling, knocking off four LIGA MX sides, including defeating Mexican giants Club América, 9-8, in a shootout in the quarterfinals.
Although the Rapids fell to LAFC in the semifinals, they responded in the Leagues Cup third-place match. Following a 2-2 draw in regular time, Zack Steffen, the goalkeeper of the tournament, made two saves in the penalty shootout to defeat the Union 3-1 and clinch Colorado's place in the CCC.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have owned the Canadian Championship as of late and claimed their third consecutive title on Sept. 25, defeating rivals Toronto FC, 4-2 on penalties, in the final. Goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer played the hero, stopping a Federico Bernadeschi penalty kick in regular time, before making a critical save on Kosi Thompson in the shootout to propel the 'Caps to the cup and a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Sporting KC's run to the US Open Cup final earned them a place in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. SKC defeated lower-division sides Union Omaha (USL League One) and FC Tulsa (USL Championship) in the early stages, before downing FC Dallas to reach the semifinals. In the semis, Kansas City ended Indy Eleven's run with a 2-0 victory, before ultimately falling 3-1 to LAFC in the final.
By virtue of LAFC already qualifying for the Concacaf Champions Cup as the Leagues Cup runner-up, SKC took the automatic qualifying spot provided by the US Open Cup.
No one in MLS has earned more points than Inter Miami this season. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez & Co. are well on their way to not only winning the Supporters' Shield, but also have the MLS single-season points record within reach.
The Herons have already locked in a top-four spot in the Supporters' Shield standings to secure qualification to the Concacaf Champions Cup, but will still hope to conclude the season as Shield winners and potentially MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.