FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday

Luca Orellano struck for his first MLS brace to help lead FC Cincinnati to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory at Toronto FC , earning him Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 16.

The Argentine midfielder, who leveled the match in the 53rd minute and then put the visitors in front 3-2, now has three goals and three assists in his last seven matches. That coincides with FC Cincinnati’s seven-match winning streak, becoming the fourth team in MLS history to do so in a single season (excluding the shootout era).

FC Cincinnati, who set a club record with a fourth consecutive road win, are now 10W-2L-3D on the season, one point behind Inter Miami CF in the Supporters’ Shield race.