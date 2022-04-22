2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 8 Positional Rankings

Another 14-game MLS Fantasy slate is upon us, with several enticing Week 8 matchups to key in on. After seeing heavy rotation from the Concacaf Champions League Final-bound Seattle Sounders last week, be sure to monitor starting lineups and adjust as needed if your players aren’t in the XI. Let’s jump right in and check out the top plays and values at each position.
Goalkeepers
Dayne St. Clair turned away seven shots in last week’s 3-1 win over Colorado. The Minnesota United FC netminder managed to post five fantasy points despite having his clean sheet spoiled. Up next he faces a sputtering Chicago Fire FC attack that is scoreless in three consecutive matches and has scored a league-low five goals so far.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dayne St. Clair
|
MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
$6.8
|
2. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.9
|
3. Maarten Paes
|
DAL
|
vs. HOU
|
$7.3
|
4. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$9.8
|
5. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. TOR
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jon Kempin
|
DC
|
vs. NE
|
$4.5
|
2. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA
|
$5.2
|
3. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
vs. LAFC
|
$4.0
Defenders
Kai Wagner ranks second in total fantasy points, outscoring the likes of Carles Gil and Carlos Vela through the first seven weeks of the season. His $10.7 million price tag is a tough pill to swallow, but it could be just what the fantasy doctor ordered if he continues to excel on both ends of the field.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$10.7
|
2. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. NE
|
$9.2
|
3. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.5
|
4. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.3
|
5. Lucas Esteves
|
COL
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.0
|
6. Bakaye Dibassy
|
MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.1
|
7. Matt Hedges
|
DAL
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.7
|
8. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at MIA
|
$8.1
|
9. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$10.1
|
10. Bill Tuiloma
|
POR
|
vs. RSL
|
$7.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nathan
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.0
|
2. Rodrigo Schlegel
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$5.4
|
3. Aime Mabika
|
MIA
|
vs. ATL
|
$5.2
Midfielders
Carles Gil was kept in check by Charlotte FC last week, yet he still came away with a serviceable score through a combination of bonus points. He continues to do enough across the board to warrant strong consideration regardless of the opponent. Look for Gil to get back on track against a D.C. United side that just lost their starting goalkeeper Bill Hamid to injury, in addition to parting with their head coach (Hernan Losada) earlier in the week.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at DC
|
$12.6
|
2. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. VAN
|
$10.6
|
3. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.6
|
4. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at LA
|
$11.2
|
5. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. RSL
|
$11.0
|
6. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$9.8
|
7. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at SKC
|
$11.0
|
8. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.0
|
9. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.3
|
10. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. LAFC
|
$9.9
|
11. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at PHI
|
$10.2
|
12. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.7
|
13. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.4
|
14. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at ORL
|
$10.5
|
15. Jan Gregus
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA
|
$10.4
|
16. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
at POR
|
$8.2
|
17. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. HOU
|
$8.5
|
18. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
at MIA
|
$8.6
|
19. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at NYC
|
$9.6
|
20. Facundo Torrres
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$10.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
$5.7
|
2. Jonathan Lewis
|
COL
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.4
|
3. Kellyn Acosta
|
LAFC
|
at CIN
|
$5.8
Forwards
Valentin “Taty” Castellanos snapped out of an early-season funk in a big way, scoring four goals and turning in a fantasy performance for the ages with an eye-popping 27 points in Week 7. Castellanos will look to keep it rolling at home on Sunday against a Toronto FC unit that has failed to keep a clean sheet through their first seven games of 2022.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.1
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at CIN
|
$10.2
|
3. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. NSH
|
$10.4
|
4. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. HOU
|
$9.6
|
5. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at CIN
|
$8.1
|
6. Jeremy Ebobisse
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA
|
$7.8
|
7. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. MTL
|
$7.8
|
8. Ercan Kara
|
ORL
|
vs. RBNY
|
$8.4
|
9. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.8
|
10. Daniel Salloi
|
SKC
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Leonardo Campana
|
MIA
|
vs. ATL
|
$6.7
|
2. Thiago Andrade
|
NYC
|
vs. TOR
|
$6.9
|
3. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
vs. SEA
|
$6.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.1
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at DC
|
$12.6
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at CIN
|
$10.2
