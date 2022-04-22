2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 8 Positional Rankings

Midfielders

Carles Gil was kept in check by Charlotte FC last week, yet he still came away with a serviceable score through a combination of bonus points. He continues to do enough across the board to warrant strong consideration regardless of the opponent. Look for Gil to get back on track against a D.C. United side that just lost their starting goalkeeper Bill Hamid to injury, in addition to parting with their head coach (Hernan Losada) earlier in the week.