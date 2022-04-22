Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 8 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Another 14-game MLS Fantasy slate is upon us, with several enticing Week 8 matchups to key in on. After seeing heavy rotation from the Concacaf Champions League Final-bound Seattle Sounders last week, be sure to monitor starting lineups and adjust as needed if your players aren’t in the XI. Let’s jump right in and check out the top plays and values at each position.

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 8 preview podcast.

Goalkeepers

Dayne St. Clair turned away seven shots in last week’s 3-1 win over Colorado. The Minnesota United FC netminder managed to post five fantasy points despite having his clean sheet spoiled. Up next he faces a sputtering Chicago Fire FC attack that is scoreless in three consecutive matches and has scored a league-low five goals so far.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. CHI
$6.8
2. William Yarbrough
COL
vs. CLT
$7.9
3. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. HOU
$7.3
4. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. MTL
$9.8
5. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. TOR
$7.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jon Kempin
DC
vs. NE
$4.5
2. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
vs. SEA
$5.2
3. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. LAFC
$4.0

Defenders

Kai Wagner ranks second in total fantasy points, outscoring the likes of Carles Gil and Carlos Vela through the first seven weeks of the season. His $10.7 million price tag is a tough pill to swallow, but it could be just what the fantasy doctor ordered if he continues to excel on both ends of the field.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. MTL
$10.7
2. Julian Gressel
DC
vs. NE
$9.2
3. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. TOR
$8.5
4. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. RBNY
$9.3
5. Lucas Esteves
COL
vs. CLT
$8.0
6. Bakaye Dibassy
MIN
vs. CHI
$8.1
7. Matt Hedges
DAL
vs. HOU
$8.7
8. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at MIA
$8.1
9. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. MTL
$10.1
10. Bill Tuiloma
POR
vs. RSL
$7.6
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nathan
SJ
vs. SEA
$6.0
2. Rodrigo Schlegel
ORL
vs. RBNY
$5.4
3. Aime Mabika
MIA
vs. ATL
$5.2

Midfielders

Carles Gil was kept in check by Charlotte FC last week, yet he still came away with a serviceable score through a combination of bonus points. He continues to do enough across the board to warrant strong consideration regardless of the opponent. Look for Gil to get back on track against a D.C. United side that just lost their starting goalkeeper Bill Hamid to injury, in addition to parting with their head coach (Hernan Losada) earlier in the week.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at DC
$12.6
2. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. VAN
$10.6
3. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. CHI
$9.6
4. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at LA
$11.2
5. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. RSL
$11.0
6. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. MTL
$9.8
7. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at SKC
$11.0
8. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. CLB
$8.0
9. Jack Price
COL
vs. CLT
$9.3
10. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. LAFC
$9.9
11. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at PHI
$10.2
12. Robin Lod
MIN
vs. CHI
$8.7
13. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. TOR
$8.4
14. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at ORL
$10.5
15. Jan Gregus
SJ
vs. SEA
$10.4
16. Damir Kreilach
RSL
at POR
$8.2
17. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. HOU
$8.5
18. Thiago Almada
ATL
at MIA
$8.6
19. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at NYC
$9.6
20. Facundo Torrres
ORL
vs. RBNY
$10.0
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Franco Fragapane
MIN
vs. CHI
$5.7
2. Jonathan Lewis
COL
vs. CLT
$5.4
3. Kellyn Acosta
LAFC
at CIN
$5.8

Forwards

Valentin “Taty” Castellanos snapped out of an early-season funk in a big way, scoring four goals and turning in a fantasy performance for the ages with an eye-popping 27 points in Week 7. Castellanos will look to keep it rolling at home on Sunday against a Toronto FC unit that has failed to keep a clean sheet through their first seven games of 2022.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. TOR
$9.1
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at CIN
$10.2
3. Chicharito
LA
vs. NSH
$10.4
4. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. HOU
$9.6
5. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at CIN
$8.1
6. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. SEA
$7.8
7. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. MTL
$7.8
8. Ercan Kara
ORL
vs. RBNY
$8.4
9. Diego Rubio
COL
vs. CLT
$8.8
10. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. CLB
$8.2
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Leonardo Campana
MIA
vs. ATL
$6.7
2. Thiago Andrade
NYC
vs. TOR
$6.9
3. Cade Cowell
SJ
vs. SEA
$6.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. TOR
$9.1
2. Carles Gil
NE
at DC
$12.6
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at CIN
$10.2

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Week 7 winner Peter Kolas, bagging 139 points to lead his team, MNUFC 2K22, to the top of the weekly leaderboard. Peter doubled up with 54 points by captaining Taty Castellanos to pocket a $150 MLS store gift card!

MLS MOTM Week 7

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Week 8 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 6 Positional Rankings
MLS Fantasy: Week 5 SGW Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders not looking past San Jose Earthquakes matchup before CCL Final

Seattle Sounders not looking past San Jose Earthquakes matchup before CCL Final
DC United address Losada exit: "We should not be where we are" with this roster
National Writer: Charles Boehm

DC United address Losada exit: "We should not be where we are" with this roster
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Houston Dynamo, CF Montréal big movers from opening weekend
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Houston Dynamo, CF Montréal big movers from opening weekend
How players perceive coaching changes & what lessons DC United, San Jose could heed
Voices: Charlie Davies

How players perceive coaching changes & what lessons DC United, San Jose could heed
"We're going to bring everything": Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas ready for Texas Derby

"We're going to bring everything": Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas ready for Texas Derby
New England Revolution sign Colombian winger Dylan Borrero from Atletico Mineiro
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign Colombian winger Dylan Borrero from Atletico Mineiro
More News
Video
Video
Orlando - New York Red Bulls Preview
2:45

Orlando - New York Red Bulls Preview
Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United Preview
2:23

Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United Preview
Best El Capitán matchup in years?
3:40

Best El Capitán matchup in years?
D.C. has work to do after parting with Hernan Losada
23:31

D.C. has work to do after parting with Hernan Losada
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!