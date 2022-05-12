2022 MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings

MLS Fantasy rolls on with a pivotal 14-game weekend slate upon us. All 28 teams are in action, and with a lack of standout options across the board, there could be some big movement on the leaderboards. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the top options and values at each position.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 11 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Jonathan Bond is tied for the league lead with five clean sheets in 2022, notching a shutout in three of his last four outings. While FC Dallas are on an eight-game unbeaten run, they haven’t won on the road since August 2021 (D6 L4) – putting Bond in a good spot to continue his strong run of form in goal.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.3
|
2. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$8.2
|
3. Gabriel Slonina
|
CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.1
|
4. Kristijan Kahlina
|
CLT
|
vs. MTL
|
$7.7
|
5. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$6.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Drake Callender
|
MIA
|
vs. DC
|
$4.4
|
2. Cody Cropper
|
VAN
|
vs. SJ
|
$4.0
|
3. Bobby Shuttleworth
|
ATL
|
vs. NE
|
$4.5
Defenders
Kai Wagner delivered his fourth assist of the season in Week 10’s 2-2 draw with LAFC. The Philadelphia Union defender continues to cross in bulk and his involvement on set pieces gives his fantasy stock a significant boost. In a top-of-the-table clash with the New York Red Bulls, look for Wagner to excel on both ends of the field to add to his lofty MLS Fantasy point haul.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. RBNY
|
$10.0
|
2. Nathan
|
SJ
|
at VAN
|
$6.5
|
3. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.5
|
4. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. NE
|
$8.9
|
5. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
at MIA
|
$9.7
|
6. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
vs. RBNY
|
$8.9
|
7. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.7
|
8. Mauricio Pineda
|
CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.4
|
9. Xavier Arreaga
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.7
|
10. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
at HOU
|
$8.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$5.3
|
2. Erik Godoy
|
VAN
|
vs. SJ
|
$5.5
|
3. Luca Petrasso
|
TOR
|
vs. ORL
|
$4.6
Midfielders
After resting the majority of their starters last week, look for the Seattle Sounders to roll out a full-strength side against Minnesota United on Sunday (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Nicolas Lodeiro seems to be fully recovered from a knee injury that limited his production in 2021, logging one goal and three assists in just two regular-season starts in 2022. With a CCL trophy in hand, and João Paulo out for the season, expect the Sounders attack to run through Lodeiro as they claw their way out of the Western Conference cellar.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.6
|
2. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.2
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at ATL
|
$14.1
|
4. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.7
|
5. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$9.7
|
6. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.6
|
7. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at HOU
|
$10.4
|
8. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. NE
|
$8.4
|
9. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at CHI
|
$11.4
|
10. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at CLT
|
$11.7
|
11. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at RSL
|
$11.4
|
12. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at NYC
|
$10.1
|
13. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.7
|
14. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. SKC
|
$9.7
|
15. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at SEA
|
$11.1
|
16. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. ATX
|
$9.8
|
17. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
at VAN
|
$9.3
|
18. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. ORL
|
$10.1
|
19. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
at TOR
|
$10.0
|
20. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. NE
|
$8.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sergio Ruiz
|
CLT
|
vs. MTL
|
$4.7
|
2. Joaquin Torres
|
MTL
|
at CLT
|
$5.4
|
3. Ben Bender
|
CLT
|
vs. MTL
|
$5.6
Forwards
Valentin "Taty" Castellanos is set to return to the fold after missing Week 10 with an injury. Prior to his absence, he piled up five goals and one assist on 20 shots (10 on goal) over his last three games. Look for the NYCFC frontman to get the attack back in gear against a Columbus Crew side that's winless in five road matches this season (D4, L1).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$10.1
|
2. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.6
|
3. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. DAL
|
$9.1
|
4. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
vs. ORL
|
$9.5
|
5. Ronaldo Cisneros
|
ATL
|
vs. NE
|
$8.3
|
6. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at COL
|
$10.0
|
7. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.0
|
8. Jordan Morris
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.9
|
9. Leonardo Campana
|
MIA
|
vs. DC
|
$7.5
|
10. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at LA
|
$9.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gyasi Zardes
|
COL
|
vs. LAFC
|
$5.1
|
2. Chinonso Offor
|
CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.6
|
3. Miguel Berry
|
CLB
|
at NYC
|
$5.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.6
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. CLB
|
$10.1
|
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.2
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Week 10 winner Kimberly O., who earned 144 points to see For Flach's Sake top the weekly leaderboard, led by FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta earning a whopping 40 points as captain. They take home a $150 MLS store gift card for scoring the most points in Week 10.