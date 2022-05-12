Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Fantasy rolls on with a pivotal 14-game weekend slate upon us. All 28 teams are in action, and with a lack of standout options across the board, there could be some big movement on the leaderboards. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the top options and values at each position.

Goalkeepers

Jonathan Bond is tied for the league lead with five clean sheets in 2022, notching a shutout in three of his last four outings. While FC Dallas are on an eight-game unbeaten run, they haven’t won on the road since August 2021 (D6 L4) – putting Bond in a good spot to continue his strong run of form in goal.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. DAL
$9.3
2. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. CLB
$8.2
3. Gabriel Slonina
CHI
vs. CIN
$8.1
4. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
vs. MTL
$7.7
5. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. MIN
$6.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. DC
$4.4
2. Cody Cropper
VAN
vs. SJ
$4.0
3. Bobby Shuttleworth
ATL
vs. NE
$4.5

Defenders

Kai Wagner delivered his fourth assist of the season in Week 10’s 2-2 draw with LAFC. The Philadelphia Union defender continues to cross in bulk and his involvement on set pieces gives his fantasy stock a significant boost. In a top-of-the-table clash with the New York Red Bulls, look for Wagner to excel on both ends of the field to add to his lofty MLS Fantasy point haul.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. RBNY
$10.0
2. Nathan
SJ
at VAN
$6.5
3. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. CLB
$9.5
4. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. NE
$8.9
5. Julian Gressel
DC
at MIA
$9.7
6. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. RBNY
$8.9
7. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. DAL
$8.7
8. Mauricio Pineda
CHI
vs. CIN
$8.4
9. Xavier Arreaga
SEA
vs. MIN
$7.7
10. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
at HOU
$8.3
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. MIN
$5.3
2. Erik Godoy
VAN
vs. SJ
$5.5
3. Luca Petrasso
TOR
vs. ORL
$4.6

Midfielders

After resting the majority of their starters last week, look for the Seattle Sounders to roll out a full-strength side against Minnesota United on Sunday (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Nicolas Lodeiro seems to be fully recovered from a knee injury that limited his production in 2021, logging one goal and three assists in just two regular-season starts in 2022. With a CCL trophy in hand, and João Paulo out for the season, expect the Sounders attack to run through Lodeiro as they claw their way out of the Western Conference cellar.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. MIN
$8.6
2. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. CIN
$9.2
3. Carles Gil
NE
at ATL
$14.1
4. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. SJ
$8.7
5. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. CLB
$9.7
6. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. MIN
$8.6
7. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at HOU
$10.4
8. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. NE
$8.4
9. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at CHI
$11.4
10. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at CLT
$11.7
11. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at RSL
$11.4
12. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at NYC
$10.1
13. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. RBNY
$9.7
14. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. SKC
$9.7
15. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at SEA
$11.1
16. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. ATX
$9.8
17. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at VAN
$9.3
18. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. ORL
$10.1
19. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
at TOR
$10.0
20. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. NE
$8.7
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sergio Ruiz
CLT
vs. MTL
$4.7
2. Joaquin Torres
MTL
at CLT
$5.4
3. Ben Bender
CLT
vs. MTL
$5.6

Forwards

Valentin "Taty" Castellanos is set to return to the fold after missing Week 10 with an injury. Prior to his absence, he piled up five goals and one assist on 20 shots (10 on goal) over his last three games. Look for the NYCFC frontman to get the attack back in gear against a Columbus Crew side that's winless in five road matches this season (D4, L1).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. CLB
$10.1
2. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. MIN
$8.6
3. Chicharito
LA
vs. DAL
$9.1
4. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
vs. ORL
$9.5
5. Ronaldo Cisneros
ATL
vs. NE
$8.3
6. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at COL
$10.0
7. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. RBNY
$9.0
8. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. MIN
$7.9
9. Leonardo Campana
MIA
vs. DC
$7.5
10. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
at LA
$9.2
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gyasi Zardes
COL
vs. LAFC
$5.1
2. Chinonso Offor
CHI
vs. CIN
$5.6
3. Miguel Berry
CLB
at NYC
$5.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. MIN
$8.6
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. CLB
$10.1
3. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. CIN
$9.2

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Week 10 winner Kimberly O., who earned 144 points to see For Flach's Sake top the weekly leaderboard, led by FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta earning a whopping 40 points as captain. They take home a $150 MLS store gift card for scoring the most points in Week 10.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W10

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Week 11 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings
