2022 MLS Fantasy Week 11 Positional Rankings

Midfielders

After resting the majority of their starters last week, look for the Seattle Sounders to roll out a full-strength side against Minnesota United on Sunday (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Nicolas Lodeiro seems to be fully recovered from a knee injury that limited his production in 2021, logging one goal and three assists in just two regular-season starts in 2022. With a CCL trophy in hand, and João Paulo out for the season, expect the Sounders attack to run through Lodeiro as they claw their way out of the Western Conference cellar.