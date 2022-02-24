2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 1 Positional Rankings

Defenders

Julian Gressel is available as a defender in MLS Fantasy this season? Sign me up! D.C. United's wingback was a top-scoring fantasy midfielder last season – now add in the possibility of earning clean sheet points and suddenly we have what some might consider a cheat code given his role on set pieces. With a favorable matchup versus Charlotte FC in Week 1, Gressel is well worth moving mountains for to make room in your lineup as the highest-priced defender in the game.