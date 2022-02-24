2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 1 Positional Rankings

MLS Fantasy is back! A jampacked weekend slate features all 28 teams in play, with the action kicking off Saturday when the Philadelphia Union host Minnesota United FC (1 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). With several high-profile newcomers added to the league this offseason, decisions will have to be made on whether it's best to take a wait-and-see approach or throw them right into the mix.
The weekly positional rankings will provide a quick reference for the top plays and values at each position, so let's jump right in and look at the top options for Week 1.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 1 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
If preseason is any indication, expansion side Charlotte FC appear to be the team to target for clean sheet points. Bill Hamid of D.C. United has the luxury of facing Charlotte in their inaugural MLS game and is in prime position to start the season strong with a serviceable dose of fantasy points.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$7.0
|
2. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$7.0
|
3. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.0
|
4. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. VAN
|
$6.5
|
5. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. MTL
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Maarten Paes
|
DAL
|
vs. TOR
|
$5.5
|
2. Clement Diop
|
MIA
|
vs. CHI
|
$5.5
|
3. Aljaz Ivacic
|
POR
|
vs. NE
|
$5.5
Defenders
Julian Gressel is available as a defender in MLS Fantasy this season? Sign me up! D.C. United's wingback was a top-scoring fantasy midfielder last season – now add in the possibility of earning clean sheet points and suddenly we have what some might consider a cheat code given his role on set pieces. With a favorable matchup versus Charlotte FC in Week 1, Gressel is well worth moving mountains for to make room in your lineup as the highest-priced defender in the game.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.5
|
2. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.5
|
3. Brad Smith
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.5
|
4. Andy Najar
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$6.0
|
5. Mamadou Fall
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$6.0
|
6. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. NSH
|
$7.0
|
7. Brendan Hines-Ike
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.5
|
8. Andrew Gutman
|
ATL
|
vs. SKC
|
$6.0
|
9. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. NYC
|
$6.5
|
10. Steve Birnbaum
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marco Farfan
|
DAL
|
vs. TOR
|
$4.5
|
2. Ranko Veselinovic
|
VAN
|
at CLB
|
$4.5
|
3. Rudy Camacho
|
MTL
|
at ORL
|
$5.0
Midfielders
Lucas Zelarayan finished the 2021 season with either a goal or an assist in five straight games, racking up a total of eight goal contributions on 20 shots over that span. He’s a gamechanger and coming off a strong preseason; the playmaker will look to carry that form into Saturday’s home opener versus Vancouver.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. VAN
|
$9.0
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at POR
|
$10.5
|
3. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.0
|
4. Edison Flores
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.0
|
5. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.5
|
6. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at PHI
|
$9.5
|
7. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at SEA
|
$9.5
|
8. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at MIA
|
$9.0
|
9. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at ATL
|
$10.0
|
10. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at DAL
|
$9.5
|
11. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
at CLB
|
$9.0
|
12. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. NE
|
$9.0
|
13. Damir Kreilach
|
RSL
|
at HOU
|
$9.0
|
14. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at LA
|
$9.0
|
15. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at ATX
|
$9.0
|
16. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at ORL
|
$9.0
|
17. Jack Price
|
COL
|
at LAFC
|
$9.0
|
18. Chofis
|
SJ
|
vs RBNY
|
$8.0
|
19. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. SKC
|
$9.0
|
20. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. TOR
|
$8.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Matheus Rossetto
|
ATL
|
vs. SKC
|
$4.5
|
2. Victor Vazquez
|
LA
|
vs. NYC
|
$5.0
|
3. Tyler Wolff
|
ATL
|
vs. SKC
|
$4.0
Forwards
Carlos Vela enters the 2022 season with a clean bill of health and a new manager that will hopefully help him return to his MVP-caliber form that saw the LAFC star directly play a part in a combined 49 goals in 2019 (34 goals, 15 assists). The LAFC attack was firing on all cylinders in a 6-1 win over the New York Red Bulls in their final preseason tuneup. With an enticing home game against Colorado, multiple LAFC attackers warrant consideration in Week 1.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.5
|
2. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. SKC
|
$9.0
|
3. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.5
|
4. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. NYC
|
$9.5
|
5. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at LA
|
$10.5
|
6. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.5
|
7. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.0
|
8. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.0
|
9. Michael Estrada
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.5
|
10. Sebastian Ferreira
|
HOU
|
vs. RSL
|
$8.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cade Cowell
|
SJ
|
vs. RBNY
|
$7.0
|
2. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.5
|
3. Maxi Urruti
|
ATX
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.5
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.5
|
3. Lucas Zelarayn
|
CLB
|
vs. VAN
|
$9.0
Sign up to play today at fantasy.mlssoccer.com!