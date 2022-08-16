2022 MLS Fantasy Round 23 Positional Rankings

Defenders

Diego Palacios is firing on all cylinders, making things happen on the attacking end while also holding it down defensively for LAFC. The left back has an assist in three straight appearances, four if we’re counting his pinpoint delivery to teammate Carlos Vela in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. With two favorable matchups in Round 23, we can look for “Chiqui” to continue to thrive on both ends of the field.