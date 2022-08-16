2022 MLS Fantasy Round 23 Positional Rankings

Fantasy points have been pouring in over the last two rounds and Round 23 sets up nicely to continue that trend.
With 12 teams playing twice, fantasy managers are in prime position to double up on points across the board. In addition to roster rotation, it’s important to be mindful of multiple high-profile DGW players one yellow card away from suspension.
LAFC and D.C. United kick the round off on Tuesday (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), so let’s jump right in and look at the top plays and values at each position.
Teams on a DGW: ATL, CLT, COL, DAL, DC, LAFC, NE, NYC, PHI, RBNY, TOR, VAN
Goalkeepers
Maxime Crepeau posted his seventh clean sheet of the season in LAFC’s 5-0 triumph over Charlotte FC last round. He’ll look to make it two straight shutouts on Tuesday, going up against a D.C. United team that has been held scoreless for over 270 minutes, including five straight on the road.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$8.3
|
2. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. CLT, at CHI
|
$10.2
|
3. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
at DAL, at DC
|
$10.4
|
4. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
at ATL, vs. CIN
|
$8.7
|
5. Alex Bono
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$7.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
at VAN, vs. HOU
|
$7.1
|
2. Cody Cropper
|
VAN
|
vs. COL, at RSL
|
$5.2
|
3. Kristijan Kahlina
|
CLT
|
at NYC, vs. ORL
|
$6.7
Defenders
Diego Palacios is firing on all cylinders, making things happen on the attacking end while also holding it down defensively for LAFC. The left back has an assist in three straight appearances, four if we’re counting his pinpoint delivery to teammate Carlos Vela in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. With two favorable matchups in Round 23, we can look for “Chiqui” to continue to thrive on both ends of the field.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Diego Palacios
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$10.4
|
2. Richie Laryea
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$6.8
|
3. Jesus Murillo
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$9.4
|
4. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at DAL, at DC
|
$12.6
|
5. Thiago Martins
|
NYC
|
vs. CLT, at CHI
|
$11.3
|
6. Domenico Criscito
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$9.2
|
7. Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
at VAN, vs. HOU
|
$10.0
|
8. Julian Gressel
|
VAN
|
vs. COL, at RSL
|
$6.9
|
9. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
at DAL, at DC
|
$11.7
|
10. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
at TOR, at MTL
|
$11.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Maxime Chanot
|
NYC
|
vs. CLT, at CHI
|
$5.4
|
2. Eddie Segura
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$4.8
|
3. Andrew Gutman
|
ATL
|
vs. RBNY, at CLB
|
$5.9
Midfielders
Carles Gil scored a goal on nine shots (four on frame) on the way to 12 fantasy points in New England’s 1-0 win over D.C. United in Round 22. While the Revolution have both of their DGW matches on the road, Gil has shown that he’s in the “matchup proof” conversation as someone who can pile up the points regardless of goal contributions.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at TOR, at MTL
|
$13.4
|
2. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. COL, at RSL
|
$9.5
|
3. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$10.7
|
4. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at ATL, vs. CIN
|
$10.9
|
5. Santi Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. CLT, at CHI
|
$10.6
|
6. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at DAL, at DC
|
$12.0
|
7. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. RBNY, at CLB
|
$10.0
|
8. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$12.3
|
9. Felipe Gutierrez
|
COL
|
at VAN, vs. HOU
|
$7.8
|
10. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. CLT, at CHI
|
$9.3
|
11. Michael Bradley
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$9.7
|
12. Alan Velasco
|
DAL
|
vs. PHI, at NSH
|
$8.9
|
13. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. RBNY, at CLB
|
$7.7
|
14. Kellyn Acosta
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$8.1
|
15. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. PHI, at NSH
|
$9.4
|
16. Alejandro Bedoya
|
PHI
|
at DAL, at DC
|
$9.5
|
17. Sebastian Lletget
|
DAL
|
vs. PHI, at NSH
|
$7.7
|
18. Luquinhas
|
RBNY
|
at ATL, vs. CIN
|
$7.7
|
19. Ilie Sanchez
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$6.7
|
20. Tommy McNamara
|
NE
|
at TOR, at MTL
|
$6.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Frankie Amaya
|
RBNY
|
at ATL, vs. CIN
|
$5.7
|
2. Latif Blessing
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$5.3
|
3. Santiago Sosa
|
ATL
|
vs. RBNY, at CLB
|
$5.4
Forwards
Lorenzo Insigne scored for the second straight match after firing off eight shots (five on goal) in Toronto FC’s 3-1 win over Portland last round. He’ll look to breach a stingy New England Revolution defense before going on the road to face an Inter Miami team that has given up two or more goals in each of their last four games at DRV PNK Stadium.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lorenzo Insigne
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$10.7
|
2. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$11.4
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$10.7
|
4. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
at VAN, vs. HOU
|
$11.9
|
5. Federico Bernardeschi
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$9.6
|
6. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. PHI, at NSH
|
$10.2
|
7. Karol Swiderski
|
CLT
|
at NYC, vs. ORL
|
$8.3
|
8. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. RBNY, at CLB
|
$8.3
|
9. Gyasi Zardes
|
COL
|
at VAN, vs. HOU
|
$7.9
|
10. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
at DAL, at DC
|
$9.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$6.1
|
2. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
at ATL, vs. CIN
|
$4.6
|
3. Thiago Andrade
|
NYC
|
vs. CLT, at CHI
|
$4.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lorenzo Insigne
|
TOR
|
vs. NE, at MIA
|
$10.7
|
2. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. DC, at SJ
|
$11.4
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at TOR, at MTL
|
$13.4
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Etienne Bouthillier for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! His team “CF Saint-Hyacinthe" had seven double-digit scorers, including hitting the jackpot with 41 points through the LAFC trio of Carlos Vela, Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios. Coach Bouthillier scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 22 prize.