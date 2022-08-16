Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 23 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Fantasy points have been pouring in over the last two rounds and Round 23 sets up nicely to continue that trend.

With 12 teams playing twice, fantasy managers are in prime position to double up on points across the board. In addition to roster rotation, it’s important to be mindful of multiple high-profile DGW players one yellow card away from suspension.

LAFC and D.C. United kick the round off on Tuesday (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), so let’s jump right in and look at the top plays and values at each position.

Teams on a DGW: ATL, CLT, COL, DAL, DC, LAFC, NE, NYC, PHI, RBNY, TOR, VAN

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crepeau posted his seventh clean sheet of the season in LAFC’s 5-0 triumph over Charlotte FC last round. He’ll look to make it two straight shutouts on Tuesday, going up against a D.C. United team that has been held scoreless for over 270 minutes, including five straight on the road.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$8.3
2. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. CLT, at CHI
$10.2
3. Andre Blake
PHI
at DAL, at DC
$10.4
4. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
at ATL, vs. CIN
$8.7
5. Alex Bono
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$7.8
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. William Yarbrough
COL
at VAN, vs. HOU
$7.1
2. Cody Cropper
VAN
vs. COL, at RSL
$5.2
3. Kristijan Kahlina
CLT
at NYC, vs. ORL
$6.7

Defenders

Diego Palacios is firing on all cylinders, making things happen on the attacking end while also holding it down defensively for LAFC. The left back has an assist in three straight appearances, four if we’re counting his pinpoint delivery to teammate Carlos Vela in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. With two favorable matchups in Round 23, we can look for “Chiqui” to continue to thrive on both ends of the field.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$10.4
2. Richie Laryea
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$6.8
3. Jesus Murillo
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$9.4
4. Kai Wagner
PHI
at DAL, at DC
$12.6
5. Thiago Martins
NYC
vs. CLT, at CHI
$11.3
6. Domenico Criscito
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$9.2
7. Lalas Abubakar
COL
at VAN, vs. HOU
$10.0
8. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. COL, at RSL
$6.9
9. Jack Elliott
PHI
at DAL, at DC
$11.7
10. Brandon Bye
NE
at TOR, at MTL
$11.2
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Maxime Chanot
NYC
vs. CLT, at CHI
$5.4
2. Eddie Segura
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$4.8
3. Andrew Gutman
ATL
vs. RBNY, at CLB
$5.9

Midfielders

Carles Gil scored a goal on nine shots (four on frame) on the way to 12 fantasy points in New England’s 1-0 win over D.C. United in Round 22. While the Revolution have both of their DGW matches on the road, Gil has shown that he’s in the “matchup proof” conversation as someone who can pile up the points regardless of goal contributions.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
at TOR, at MTL
$13.4
2. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. COL, at RSL
$9.5
3. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$10.7
4. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at ATL, vs. CIN
$10.9
5. Santi Rodriguez
NYC
vs. CLT, at CHI
$10.6
6. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at DAL, at DC
$12.0
7. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. RBNY, at CLB
$10.0
8. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$12.3
9. Felipe Gutierrez
COL
at VAN, vs. HOU
$7.8
10. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. CLT, at CHI
$9.3
11. Michael Bradley
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$9.7
12. Alan Velasco
DAL
vs. PHI, at NSH
$8.9
13. Marcelino Moreno
ATL
vs. RBNY, at CLB
$7.7
14. Kellyn Acosta
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$8.1
15. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. PHI, at NSH
$9.4
16. Alejandro Bedoya
PHI
at DAL, at DC
$9.5
17. Sebastian Lletget
DAL
vs. PHI, at NSH
$7.7
18. Luquinhas
RBNY
at ATL, vs. CIN
$7.7
19. Ilie Sanchez
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$6.7
20. Tommy McNamara
NE
at TOR, at MTL
$6.7
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Frankie Amaya
RBNY
at ATL, vs. CIN
$5.7
2. Latif Blessing
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$5.3
3. Santiago Sosa
ATL
vs. RBNY, at CLB
$5.4

Forwards

Lorenzo Insigne scored for the second straight match after firing off eight shots (five on goal) in Toronto FC’s 3-1 win over Portland last round. He’ll look to breach a stingy New England Revolution defense before going on the road to face an Inter Miami team that has given up two or more goals in each of their last four games at DRV PNK Stadium.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$10.7
2. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$11.4
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$10.7
4. Diego Rubio
COL
at VAN, vs. HOU
$11.9
5. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$9.6
6. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. PHI, at NSH
$10.2
7. Karol Swiderski
CLT
at NYC, vs. ORL
$8.3
8. Luiz Araujo
ATL
vs. RBNY, at CLB
$8.3
9. Gyasi Zardes
COL
at VAN, vs. HOU
$7.9
10. Julian Carranza
PHI
at DAL, at DC
$9.2
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$6.1
2. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
at ATL, vs. CIN
$4.6
3. Thiago Andrade
NYC
vs. CLT, at CHI
$4.1
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. NE, at MIA
$10.7
2. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. DC, at SJ
$11.4
3. Carles Gil
NE
at TOR, at MTL
$13.4

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Etienne Bouthillier for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! His team “CF Saint-Hyacinthe" had seven double-digit scorers, including hitting the jackpot with 41 points through the LAFC trio of Carlos Vela, Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios. Coach Bouthillier scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 22 prize.

Image from iOS

Fantasy Soccer Advice

