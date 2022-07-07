2022 MLS Fantasy Round 17 Positional Rankings

Heineken Rivalry Week never fails to add to the fantasy hype, and a jam-packed Round 17 looks to be no different.
Fantasy managers have several new toys to tinker with in the form of Giorgio Chiellini, Cucho Hernandez, and Hector Herrera to name a few. While some of the new acquisitions could take time to become fantasy relevant, there are multiple high-profile players that could make an impact right away. Let’s zero in on the top plays and values at each position that could help your side make some moves up the standings.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 17 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake landed on the Round 16 Dream Team, leading all goalkeepers with 17 points after stopping a penalty kick and shutting out the Columbus Crew last time out.
The Philadelphia Union host a D.C. United side that erupted for five goals out of nowhere in their last outing, but that should be little reason to hesitate considering the Union have conceded a league-low 13 goals and are one of just two teams still unbeaten at home in 2022.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. DC
|
$9.6
|
2. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.6
|
3. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$9.3
|
4. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$7.9
|
5. Gabriel Slonina
|
CHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.1
|
2. Cody Cropper
|
VAN
|
vs. MIN
|
$5.9
|
3. Quentin Westberg
|
TOR
|
vs. SJ
|
$5.6
Defenders
Kai Wagner came through with 13 points last round, and he’s now even with Alexander Callens on 123 points to lead all defenders entering Round 17. As long as he continues to play an integral role on set pieces, he’ll continue to be high on the radar as a defender capable of consistently producing both attacking and defensive fantasy points.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. DC
|
$10.8
|
2. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$11.2
|
3. Justen Glad
|
RSL
|
vs. COL
|
$10.9
|
4. Nouhou Tolo
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$7.0
|
5. Giorgio Chiellini
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$8.5
|
6. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
at LAFC
|
$9.8
|
7. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$7.3
|
8. Ranko Veselinovic
|
VAN
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.6
|
9. Adam Lundkvist
|
HOU
|
vs. DAL
|
$8.2
|
10. Guzman Corujo
|
CLT
|
vs. NSH
|
$8.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marcus Godinho
|
VAN
|
vs. MIN
|
$5.2
|
2. Alistair Johnston
|
MTL
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.7
|
3. Kyle Smith
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.5
Midfielders
Lucho Acosta has been on such a tear that he’s unavoidable even in a tough matchup against Eastern Conference frontrunners New York Red Bulls. He leads the league with 10 assists and has produced a goal or an assist in each of his last nine starts.
At this point, Lucho is worth riding the hot hand until the wheels fall off, and with FC Cincinnati pushing for their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, it would be surprising if he fades anytime soon.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. RBNY
|
$12.5
|
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$10.8
|
3. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at NYC
|
$13.9
|
4. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$10.3
|
5. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at CLT
|
$12.5
|
6. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at VAN
|
$11.3
|
7. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at CHI
|
$9.6
|
8. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at ATL
|
$11.1
|
9. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$10.8
|
10. Thaigo Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.2
|
11. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$10.1
|
12. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$11.2
|
13. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
at HOU
|
$10.8
|
14. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at CIN
|
$11.2
|
15. Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.5
|
16. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
at TOR
|
$11.5
|
17. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. COL
|
$9.5
|
18. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.3
|
19. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$9.6
|
20. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. DC
|
$9.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Chris Mueller
|
CHI
|
vs. CLB
|
$7.7
|
2. Felipe Hernandez
|
SKC
|
at MTL
|
$5.8
|
3. Lassi Lappalainen
|
MTL
|
vs. SKC
|
$5.3
Forwards
This might be an unpopular opinion after missing the last game with a knock, but Carlos Vela is seemingly fully fit and 100% for Friday’s clash with crosstown rival LA Galaxy (10 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).
The LAFC winger has at least a goal or an assist in all of his last four starts and – if he’s back in the starting lineup – he’s sure to be heavily involved in the latest version of El Trafico.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$10.1
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. NE
|
$10.4
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$10.0
|
4. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$8.7
|
5. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.2
|
6. Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
vs. COL
|
$9.9
|
7. Brenner
|
CIN
|
vs. RBNY
|
$7.5
|
8. Ercan Kara
|
ORL
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.4
|
9. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. ATX
|
$9.6
|
10. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at LAFC
|
$8.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dejan Joveljic
|
LA
|
at LAFC
|
$6.0
|
2. Thor Ulfarsson
|
HOU
|
vs. DAL
|
$4.5
|
3. Andre Shinyashiki
|
CLT
|
vs. NSH
|
$6.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. LA
|
$10.1
|
2. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. RBNY
|
$12.5
|
3. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. POR
|
$10.8
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week, Sean Curtis! Coach Robinhood Fraser loaded up on DGW players, including a whopping 46 points from captain Luciano Acosta, to lead all fantasy teams with 187 points. Curtis scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 16 prize.