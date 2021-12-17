2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 schedule announced

Concacaf has announced the schedule for 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 matches, which will include five teams from Major League Soccer.
The Colorado Rapids, CF Montréal, New England Revolution, New York City FC, and Seattle Sounders FC are among the 16 clubs who will play their first legs on Feb. 15-17 and return fixtures on Feb. 22-24. The 2022 MLS season then begins the weekend of Feb. 26.
The first-round pairings and overall tournament bracket were determined at the official draw on Wednesday.
Here's the full schedule:
Round of 16 – 1st Leg Matches
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022
- 6 pm ET | Cavaly AS (HAI) vs. New England Revolution
- 8 pm ET | Santos de Guapiles (CRC) vs. New York City FC
- 10 pm ET | Santos Laguna (MEX) vs. CF Montréal
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
- 6 pm ET | CD Guastatoya (GUA) vs. Club Leon (MEX)
- 8 pm ET | Forge FC (CAN) vs. Cruz Azul (MEX)
- 10 pm ET | Deportivo Saprissa (CRC) vs. Pumas UNAM (MEX)
Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022
- 8 pm ET | Comunicaciones FC (GUA) vs. Colorado Rapids
- 10 pm ET | FC Motagua (HON) vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Round of 16 – 2nd Leg Matches
Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
- 6 pm ET | New England Revolution vs. Cavaly AS (HAI)
- 8:30 pm ET | CF Montréal vs. Santos Laguna (MEX)
- 10:30 pm ET | Club Leon (MEX) vs. CD Guastatoya (GUA)
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
- 6 pm ET | New York City FC vs. Santos de Guapiles (CRC)
- 8:30 pm ET | Colorado Rapids vs. Comunicaciones FC (GUA)
- 10:30 pm ET | Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs. Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)
Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
- 8:30 pm ET Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Forge FC (CAN)
- 10:30 pm ET Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Motagua (HON)
The 2022 CCL will be conducted in a direct elimination knockout format, with home and away play in all rounds of the competition.
Here's the full bracket: