2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule announced

Charlotte FC

The Queen City is set to shine under the lights during Charlotte FC's debut and then home opener. Charlotte open their inaugural campaign on Feb. 26 against D.C. United at Audi Field and will debut to their home fans on March 5 under the lights at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy (7:30 pm, FOX/FOX Deportes) in front of an expected 74,000 fans. This figure would set a new all-time single-match attendance record for MLS, breaking the previous high of 72,548 set on Aug. 3, 2019, when the LA Galaxy faced Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.