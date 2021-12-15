2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule announced

The full 2022 schedule for Major League Soccer is here!
The inaugural campaign of the league’s 28th club, Charlotte FC, Nashville SC’s opening of the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States, rivalries renewed and the most extensive slate of national broadcasts in league history headline the 2022 regular season match calendar.
View all 34 games for your favorite club:
Charlotte FC
The Queen City is set to shine under the lights during Charlotte FC's debut and then home opener. Charlotte open their inaugural campaign on Feb. 26 against D.C. United at Audi Field and will debut to their home fans on March 5 under the lights at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy (7:30 pm, FOX/FOX Deportes) in front of an expected 74,000 fans. This figure would set a new all-time single-match attendance record for MLS, breaking the previous high of 72,548 set on Aug. 3, 2019, when the LA Galaxy faced Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nashville SC stadium opener - May 1
A highlight of the 2022 season, Nashville SC will open their brand-new soccer-specific stadium on May 1, hosting the Philadelphia Union during the team’s inaugural match in the new venue.
With capacity for more than 30,000 fans, Nashville SC’s stadium will become the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States, and the 23rd MLS stadium built or renovated with soccer in mind.
National TV - USA & Canada
The 2022 MLS regular season broadcast schedule features the largest USA network coverage in league history.
- A record 48 matches will air on network television across ABC, FOX, Univision and UniMás.
- MLS action will air on ABC nine times in 2022 with a total of 34 matches aired across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, all of which will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.
- FOX Sports will showcase 34 matches in the upcoming year, highlighted by 27 on FS1 and seven on FOX, with twice as many primetime windows as the network’s 2021 slate of games.
- Additionally, all 34 matches will air in Spanish on FOX Deportes.
- Thirty-two matches will be broadcast in Spanish across Univision and UniMás.
- In addition, ESPN+ will stream all regional broadcasts nationally, out-of-market, in the US and any nationally televised matches not aired by an English-language network will again be streamed live in English on Twitter.
In Canada, eight matches will be broadcast to a national audience on CTV, and TSN and TVA Sports will once again return with extensive coverage of Major League Soccer.
- TSN will carry all matches played by Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. TSN will also televise select CF Montréal matches, as well as additional MLS games between US-based clubs throughout the season.
- TVA Sports serves as the broadcast home for CF Montréal.
Opening Weekend: Feb. 26-27
MLS’ 27th season will kick off on Feb. 26, the earliest start to a season in league history.
- Feb. 26: LAFC host 2021 Western Conference champions Colorado Rapids at 3:30 pm ET on Univision
- Feb. 26: Vancouver Whitecaps travel to Columbus for a matchup at 3:30 pm ET on TSN
- Feb. 26: Toronto FC visit FC Dallas at 5:30 pm ET on TSN
- Feb. 26: Portland take on New England at Providence Park at 7:30 pm ET on FOX
- Feb. 27: Atlanta host Kansas City at 3:00 pm ET on FS1
- Feb. 27: LA Galaxy host 2021 MLS Cup champions New York City at 5:00 pm ET on ESPN
- Opening weekend schedule
Heineken Rivalry Week
From July 8-17, you’ll get national broadcasts of some of the best rivalry matches in the league, including:
- LAFC vs LA on July 8
- Seattle vs Portland on July 9
- Charlotte vs Nashville on July 9
- LA vs San Jose on July 13
- Minnesota vs Kansas City on July 13
- Atlanta vs Orlando on July 17
- New York vs New York City on July 17
- Columbus vs Cincinnati on July 17
2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
Minnesota United’s Allianz Field will play host to the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10. The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target marks the culmination of a week-long series of events across Minneapolis and Saint Paul, including community initiatives, concerts, parties, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G and more. ESPN, UniMás, TSN and TVA Sports will provide live matchday coverage of the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, which kicks off at 8 pm ET.
Decision Day - October 9
- All teams to face intra-conference opponents
- Games from each conference will kickoff simultaneously in back-to-back broadcast windows
- Kickoff times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs
At the end of the regular season, the top teams from each conference will qualify for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, set to begin in October. More information about the postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
MLS Cup
Major League Soccer’s championship match will be played on Nov. 5