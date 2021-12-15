Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups

Here are the matchups, with exact dates to be announced. First legs are February 15-17 and second legs are February 22-24, then the 2022 MLS season gets underway the weekend of February 26.

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League field is set, meaning all five MLS participants know their Round of 16 competition following Wednesday's draw in Miami as they look to become the league's first club to win the modern version of the continental title.

Canadian Championship winners CF Montréal drew arguably the toughest matchup of the bunch, as Wilfried Nancy's side will face Santos Laguna, perennial competitors in Mexico's Liga MX. Every other club avoided a Liga MX showdown in the Round of 16.

The Seattle Sounders will take on a Honduran side for the second time in three years after bowing out on penalty kicks to Club Olimpia in 2020. This time, head coach Brian Schmetzer's group will encounter FC Motagua, who currently sit fourth on the table in Liga Betcris de Honduras.

"We are familiar with Honduras. FC Motagua is a very good team," Schmetzer said on Wednesday's broadcast. "We’ve played in Tegucigalpa, and we always want to try and take this competition very seriously. So we're looking forward to it.

"You cannot take any of these first-round matches lightly. We will play our best squads, and we will try and get as far as we can in this tournament."

Reigning MLS Cup champions New York City FC will get their CCL venture started with a matchup against Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles, which qualified for the tournament for the first time in their history as one of the two best-ranked losing quarterfinalists in the 2021 Concacaf League.

Supporters' Shield winners New England Revolution will clash with another CCL debutant in Haitian side Cavaly AS, winners of the 2021 Caribbean Club Championship.