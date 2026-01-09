CF Montréal sign forward Daniel Ríos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed free-agent forward Daniel Ríos through the 2026 MLS season with options through 2027-28, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old Mexico native spent last season on loan with Vancouver Whitecaps FC from LIGA MX side Chivas de Guadalajara.

Ríos produced 4g/3a in 43 appearances across all competitions, helping Vancouver reach MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi and the Concacaf Champions Cup final, all while winning a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.

Previously, Ríos had stints with Atlanta United, Charlotte FC and Nashville SC, producing 19g/7a in 81 regular-season matches for the three clubs.

“The arrival of Daniel Ríos broadens our options on offense,” said Luca Saputo, Montréal's managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology.

“His experience in the league and his leadership will contribute significantly to the balance of our roster.”