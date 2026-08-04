Leagues Cup: What makes it a tournament like no other?

If you’re new to the competition or just need a reminder, here are four quick reasons to come along for the ride.

In the end, most of the standings will stay chalk. But only most of the standings. There will be surprises.

On the flip side, that small sample size gives underdogs a chance to kickstart a run if just one or two breaks go their way. Puebla and Austin FC are one long-distance worldie out of nowhere away from giving their fans hope.

Inevitably, that means a big team is likely going to crash out in a hilarious way. Think Uruguay’s disastrous 2026 FIFA World Cup performance. That’s on the table here for Toluca and Inter Miami CF . One slip-up and suddenly they’re under the microscope. Some teams respond to pressure better than others.

A three-game-per-team Phase One consisting exclusively of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, with only the top four clubs from each league-specific table (18 MLS teams & 18 LIGA MX teams) advancing to the quarterfinals, invites chaos.

Unfortunately, these will be normal penalties and not the running penalties MLS used to implement back in the early days. Not sure who we talk to about that, but it seems fair to mention that there’s always room for improvement.

Each tie in Leagues Cup results in a penalty shootout. No extra time, with the most exhausted humans on the planet going through the motions for 30+ minutes. It goes right to the agony.

Did you enjoy watching some of the best players in the world suddenly become unable to kick a ball into an 8 ft. by 24 ft. target from 12 yards away this summer? Well, Leagues Cup is going to offer even more opportunities for you to turn to the person next to you and say, “I could have made that,” as a professional ball kicker fails to professionally kick a ball.

But for one month and one competition, they were the best team in North America. Leagues Cup gives good teams a chance to find some greatness in their season. Regardless of what happens before or after, the winner can call the year a success.

Inter Miami finished 14th in the East in 2023 and didn’t win another trophy. Columbus were outstanding in multiple competitions but didn’t win another trophy in 2024. And Seattle finished fifth in the West before crashing out in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Look, I’m from SEC country. If there’s anything I can appreciate, it’s throwing aside disdain for your normal opponents so that you can support them as they prove that playing in your league is, in fact, much more difficult than playing in another league.

Whether a small sample size collection of games like this actually proves that is besides the point. This is about confirmation bias. For a few weeks, you can choose to come together and support your fellow MLS fan.

Or, ya know, continue praying for their downfall. That could be fun too. Either way, it’s always interesting to use this competition as a barometer for where MLS stands compared to LIGA MX.