Tigres UANL vs. Real Salt Lake: Leagues Cup 2026 gets underway

Leagues Cup 2026 begins on Tuesday night with six MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, including when Real Salt Lake host Tigres UANL.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FS1, Univision
When
- Tuesday, Aug. 4 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- America First Field | Sandy, Utah
In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.
The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Standings
- 16th in LIGA MX Apertura
- 1 point (0W-2L-1D)
Last match
Tigres are off to a slow start in their 2026-27 season, most recently suffering a 3-2 defeat against Querétaro.
There's no doubting their attacking talent, but back-line issues have lingered with nearly three goals conceded per game.
Now, they're led by interim coach Hernán Elizondo after longtime head coach Guido Pizarro resigned.
Players to watch
- Juan Brunetta: The Argentine midfielder and two-time LIGA MX All-Star has 42 goals in 133 matches with Tigres.
- Fernando Gorriarán: Now in his fourth full season with Tigres, Gorriarán is consistently among LIGA MX's steadiest midfielders.
- Rodrigo Aguirre: The former CF Monterrey and Club América attacker represented Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Nahuel Guzmán: With 561 appearances since 2014, the veteran Argentine goalkeeper is Tigres' most experienced player.
Need to know
Tigres advanced to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup final, where they fell on penalty kicks to Toluca CF after battling to a 1-1 draw.
They beat three MLS teams along the way: FC Cincinnati (Round of 16), Seattle Sounders FC (quarterfinals) and Nashville SC (semifinals).
Standings
- 5th in MLS Western Conference
- 27 points (8W-6L-3D)
Last match
Real Salt Lake settled for a 1-1 draw at St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, as Marcel Hartel's equalizer cancelled out Sergi Solans' 60th-minute opener.
Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side hasn't won since returning from the World Cup break.
They embarked on a three-game road swing, starting with defeats at LAFC and the Portland Timbers before earning a point in St. Louis.
Players to watch
- Diego Luna: The 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year and RSL's creative hub was snubbed from this summer's USMNT World Cup squad.
- Juan Manuel Sanabria: The left wingback, who represented Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, has impressed during his first season since arriving from Atlético de San Luis.
- Sergi Solans: The Spanish striker is RSL's leading scorer with 7g/3a, turning heads during his rookie campaign.
- Morgan Guilavogui: Acquired from France's RC Lens ahead of the 2026 season, Guilavogui has provided 1g/6a through 14 matches.
Need to know
One name missing up above? Zavier Gozo, who missed last weekend's match with a hip injury.
The 19-year-old homegrown brings enormous potential and has enjoyed a breakout season with a team-leading 11 goal contributions (6g/5a).
The 2026 MLS All-Star speaks openly about hoping to reach a top-five European league and is widely considered a prime USMNT prospect for the 2030 World Cup cycle.