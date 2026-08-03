Tigres UANL vs. Real Salt Lake: Leagues Cup 2026 gets underway

Leagues Cup 2026 begins on Tuesday night with six MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups, including when Real Salt Lake host Tigres UANL.

How to watch & stream

The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup .

In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.

Standings

16th in LIGA MX Apertura

1 point (0W-2L-1D)

Last match

Tigres are off to a slow start in their 2026-27 season, most recently suffering a 3-2 defeat against Querétaro.

There's no doubting their attacking talent, but back-line issues have lingered with nearly three goals conceded per game.

Now, they're led by interim coach Hernán Elizondo after longtime head coach Guido Pizarro resigned.

Players to watch

Juan Brunetta: The Argentine midfielder and two-time LIGA MX All-Star has 42 goals in 133 matches with Tigres.

The Argentine midfielder and two-time LIGA MX All-Star has 42 goals in 133 matches with Tigres. Fernando Gorriarán: Now in his fourth full season with Tigres, Gorriarán is consistently among LIGA MX's steadiest midfielders.

Now in his fourth full season with Tigres, Gorriarán is consistently among LIGA MX's steadiest midfielders. Rodrigo Aguirre: The former CF Monterrey and Club América attacker represented Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former CF Monterrey and Club América attacker represented Uruguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nahuel Guzmán: With 561 appearances since 2014, the veteran Argentine goalkeeper is Tigres' most experienced player.

Need to know

Tigres advanced to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup final, where they fell on penalty kicks to Toluca CF after battling to a 1-1 draw.