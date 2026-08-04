Power Rankings: Evander shows elite level in FC Cincinnati thriller

What a week in MLS.
The Portland Timbers got the better of Seattle Sounders FC, Evander scored an AT&T Goal of the Year contender, and Atlanta United found a spectacular way to lose. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.
They couldn’t hold onto a lead in this one, though. The Crew scored late to earn a 2-2 draw, and the Herons missed an opportunity to equal Nashville on points at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. CLB | Next: 8/15 at NSH
Nashville are still at the top of the Shield standings. For now. They’ve been lackluster in their last four matches. The latest underwhelming performance came in a 2-2 draw against a totally fine D.C. United team.
Nashville went up 2-0 in the first half but failed to hold off D.C. in the second. The underlying numbers haven’t loved their performance all season. Are some of those cracks starting to show?
Previous: 2-2 draw at DC | Next: 8/15 vs. MIA
Vancouver were the better side in their top-of-the-West clash with LAFC. They still needed a late penalty from Thomas Müller to get a point, though. It’s a result that comes with some conflicting emotions in a week of conflicting emotions for the 'Caps. Sebastian Berhalter moved to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough in a reported $2 million transfer.
It’s a good return and a great story. But you can’t help but wonder if keeping Berhalter around for a run at a trophy in the final few months of his contract would have been the better move.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. LAFC | Next: 8/16 at SEA
Son Heung-Min put LAFC up 1-0 against Vancouver in the first half, and then they called it a night. Eventually, Vancouver broke through and LAFC were left with one point, one goal and one shot on target. A 1-1 draw against your toughest competitor at the top of the conference isn’t a bad thing, but some familiar flaws against high-level competition were on display.
Previous: 1-1 draw at VAN | Next: 8/15 vs. SD
Robert Lewandowski is off and running in MLS. His first and second MLS goals powered the Fire to a 2-1 win over Charlotte. The win gave them their first points since the season resumed.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. CLT | Next: 8/16 vs. POR
Houston went up a man on Sporting KC and took care of business from there in a 2-0 win. Anything less than that against 10-man SKC would have been concerning for a team as solid as the Dynamo. They’re all the way up to fourth in the West now.
Previous: 2-0 win at SKC | Next: 8/8 at NE
The Revs went up 2-0 in the first half against CF Montréal. Then the wheels fell off early in the second. Montréal scored twice to make it a 2-2 game and keep New England from taking what should have been three points. It’s a disappointing result for a team trying to create some separation from the middle of the Eastern Conference.
Previous: 2-2 draw at MTL | Next: 8/8 vs. HOU
The Quakes haven’t found their footing after the break. FC Cincinnati overwhelmed them late in a 4-2 San Jose loss on Saturday. Even with Timo Werner back in the lineup, the Quakes have earned just one point over three matches since returning.
Fortunately for them, no one else at the top of the West seems all that interested in separating themselves from the rest of the pack.
Previous: 4-2 loss at CIN | Next: 8/15 vs. STL
A 1-1 draw with Toronto kept New York City FC undefeated in their first three matches after the break. They’ll be hoping their new U22 forward, Luighi, can help them stay in good form after signing him from Palmeiras.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. TOR | Next: 8/16 vs. PHI
St. Louis are going to lose again at some point. It’s just not clear when. A 1-1 draw with RSL pushed their unbeaten run to nine games across all competitions.
They’ve eased their way up to seventh place in the West during this run. They’re three points off fourth place. Oh, and they just added a new DP midfielder – Danish international Carlo Holse will make his debut soon.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. RSL | Next: 8/15 at SJ
Still no wins for RSL after the break. They were lucky to draw 1-1 with a red-hot St. Louis side over the weekend. MLS gravity is pulling them back to the middle of the pack in the West.
Previous: 1-1 draw at STL | Next: 8/15 vs. MIN
Evander.
Cincinnati bounced back from their Hell is Real loss in style thanks to an otherworldly performance from Evander. He scored that goal and delivered three assists on top of it as Cincy beat San Jose 4-2.
Previous: 4-2 win vs. SJ | Next: 8/15 at ORL
Nothing to report from a 0-0 draw with the Galaxy over the weekend. Dallas are still looking for their first post-World Cup win.
Previous: 0-0 draw at LA | Next: 8/16 at ATX
Everything is going right for the Timbers. Their post-World Cup run started with a 5-1 win over Seattle and continued over the weekend with a 2-1 win over Seattle. Brandon Bye scored in the 82nd minute to make it 10 points from a possible 12 since the season resumed (and since they parted ways with Phil Neville).
Previous: 2-1 win vs. SEA | Next: 8/16 at CHI
Charlotte ran into Robert Lewandowski and couldn’t slow him down. The Polish superstar scored twice as Charlotte fell 2-1 to Chicago.
Previous: 2-1 loss at CHI | Next: 8/15 vs. CLB
It took a few games for the good version of the Baby Bulls to show up, but they made an appearance in RBNY’s 3-2 win over Orlando City. Mijahir Jiménez made his first-ever start and grabbed his first and second-ever MLS goals in the win. With the win, the up-and-down Red Bulls put some critical distance between them and 10th-place Orlando.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. ORL | Next: 8/15 at ATL
Most teams would have called it a day after going down 2-0 to Nashville, but full credit to D.C. for fighting back and earning a 2-2 draw against the Supporters’ Shield leaders. Each point will be vital as they fight for one of the final Audi MLS Cup playoff spots in the East.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. NSH | Next: 8/15 at MTL
The Loons drew 1-1 with San Diego. They’re winless since the break, taking just two points across three games. Middling performance is nothing new for this group right now. They have one win in their last nine games.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. SD | Next: 8/15 at RSL
Despite a 27th-minute red card for Atlanta United, Philadelphia somehow found themselves down 2-0 heading into the 70th minute. Then Milan Iloski made it a one-goal game in the 73rd minute. Then Neil Pierre tied the game in the sixth minute of stoppage time. And then, one minute later…
Ezekiel Alladoh’s first goal since arriving in Philly as the club’s record signing handed the Union a shocking 3-2 win. They’ve won all three of their matches since play resumed. And their young players like Cavan Sullivan are making a massive difference right now.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. ATL | Next: 8/16 at NYC
Columbus went toe-to-toe with Inter Miami in what eventually finished as a 2-2 draw. The Crew have gotten off to a decent start in the second half of the year, taking four points from a three-game stretch of NYCFC, Cincy and Miami.
They’ll have to try and build on that without a key piece, though. Wingback Max Arfsten is on his way to Middlesbrough via a reported $7.5 million transfer deal.
Previous: 2-2 draw at MIA | Next: 8/15 at CLT
Orlando City got the exciting, high-flying version of the Red Bulls in Saturday’s 3-2 loss. They’re a tough team to handle when they’re playing well, but that won’t alleviate concerns that Orlando City’s defensive problems may be back after a short burst of competence.
Previous: 3-2 loss at RBNY | Next: 8/15 vs. CIN
The Rapids got to celebrate their 90+4' winner over Austin by diving into a pile of cash, Scrooge McDuck-style. Eighteen-year-old defender Lucas Herrington is reportedly on his way to Hull City, and Hull are paying at least $17 million to get him there.
That would be one of the biggest returns for an outgoing transfer in MLS history. Hopefully, the Rapids have a plan to utilize that windfall to elevate a side that plays attractive soccer.
Previous: 1-0 win vs. ATX | Next: 8/15 vs. SKC
Momentum just doesn’t seem to be on the way for San Diego. They followed up their 1-0 win against Dallas last week with a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United. It’s been a grind of a second season for the league’s newest team.
Previous: 1-1 draw at MIN | Next: 8/15 at LAFC
A 0-0 draw with Dallas won’t create much excitement, but maybe a new DP will. General manager Will Kuntz said their newest signing will “be here by the end of the week.”
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. DAL | Next: 8/15 at HOU
It’s fair to say that no other team has had a worse post-World Cup start than Seattle. They’ve lost all four matches — including two against Portland in varying painful ways — and have now lost six matches in a row dating back to May 16. Suddenly, they’re in the final playoff spot in the West.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. POR | Next: 8/16 vs. VAN
It’s been a long, long time since Toronto won a game of soccer. Their 1-1 draw with NYCFC made it 13 matches in all competitions without a win. Maybe new midfield signing Niklas Dorsch can get the Reds out of a rut.
Previous: 1-1 draw at NYC | Next: 8/15 vs. NE
They were minutes away from a 0-0 draw with Colorado before conceding a late penalty. Instead, they took a 1-0 loss. Austin are 14th in the West and just three points ahead of last-place Sporting KC.
Previous: 1-0 loss at COL | Next: 8/16 vs. DAL
Montréal can pat themselves on the back for overcoming a 2-0 deficit against New England. Even with the draw, they’re still seven points back of a playoff spot.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. NE | Next: 8/15 vs. DC
A 2-0 loss to Houston kept SKC at the bottom of the West. That third DP could arrive any day now, but at this point, the playoffs are a long shot regardless of who they bring in.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. HOU | Next: 8/15 at COL
DP striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has left Atlanta United as one of the most underwhelming signings in league history. The former $22 million transfer’s loan to Union Berlin opens a DP spot.
Atlanta seem to be big game hunting to fill that spot, but until that player arrives, they’ll have to wallow in the fact they were up 2-0 late against Philly and lost 3-2. They’re at the very bottom of the standings.
Previous: 3-2 loss at PHI | Next: 8/15 vs. RBNY