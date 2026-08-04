Seattle Sounders visit Toluca FC in historic Leagues Cup clash

Seattle Sounders FC begin their Leagues Cup title defense on Wednesday when they visit 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Toluca for the tournament's first-ever match played in Mexico.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FS1, UniMas
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 5 | 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Nemesio Díez | Toluca, Mexico
In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.
The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Standings
- 3rd in LIGA MX Apertura
- 6 points (2W-1L-0D)
Last match
After suffering back-to-back losses to Pumas in league play and Cruz Azul in the Campeones de Campeones, Toluca bounced back with a 3-1 win over Club Necaxa.
Iván López and Everardo López found the back of the net during the victory, giving Los Diablos Rojos a launchpad as they enter Leagues Cup 2026.
Players to watch
- Alexis Vega: The dynamic winger was named to Mexico's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Vega already has two goals in four matches this year.
- Jorge Díaz: The versatile forward has started all four of Toluca's matches so far this season and has scored one goal.
- Jesús Gallardo: The left back featured for El Tri at the World Cup, starting four of Mexico's five games.
- Federico Pereira: The Uruguayan center back has been a stalwart in Los Diablos Rojos' backline.
Need to know
Toluca are one of the top teams in the region. Not only did they win LIGA MX Apertura in 2025, but they were crowned 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup winners in May.
Head coach Antonio Mohamed has been a key reason for that success, leading the club to five trophies since taking charge in December 2024. As has star striker Paulinho, but the Portuguese forward will be unavailable for this match due to injury.
Now, they will become the first LIGA MX team to host a Leagues Cup match. Expect a big crowd and plenty of on-field fireworks as the Mexican giants look to make a statement in their opening match of the tournament.
Standings
- 9th in MLS Western Conference
- 24 points (7W-7L-3D)
Last match
The Sounders are slumping in MLS action, with Saturday's 2-1 defeat at arch-rivals Portland Timbers marking their sixth straight defeat.
After Kalani Kossa-Rienzi gave Seattle the lead, Kevin Kelsy equalized before a late winner from Brandon Bye ensured the Timbers completed the season sweep over their Cascadia Cup foe.
Players to watch
- Jackson Ragen: Seattle's lone MLS All-Star this season, the center back commands a backline that's allowed the fifth-fewest goals in the league.
- Jesús Ferreira: The former USMNT forward is in his second season in Seattle and is up to 2g/5a in league play.
- Paul Rothrock: Nicknamed Paulie Primetime, the Seattle native leads the club with five goals this year.
- Albert Rusnák: The Slovakian Designated Player leads the Sounders with a team-best eight goal contributions (3g/5a) in 2026.
Need to know
Seattle are no strangers to Leagues Cup. In fact, as reigning champions, they know how to win in this competition better than most teams.
Although their MLS campaign hasn't got off to the start that Sounders fans are used to – thanks in large part to a long injury list that includes Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris, Pedro de la Vega and others – make no mistake: the Seattle Sounders are one of the league's most experienced teams and can make noise in Leagues Cup.