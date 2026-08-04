Seattle Sounders visit Toluca FC in historic Leagues Cup clash

Seattle Sounders FC begin their Leagues Cup title defense on Wednesday when they visit 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Toluca for the tournament's first-ever match played in Mexico.

The tournament champion will be crowned on Sept. 6. Additionally, the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup .

In Phase One, each team plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals.

Standings

3rd in LIGA MX Apertura

6 points (2W-1L-0D)

Last match

After suffering back-to-back losses to Pumas in league play and Cruz Azul in the Campeones de Campeones, Toluca bounced back with a 3-1 win over Club Necaxa.

Iván López and Everardo López found the back of the net during the victory, giving Los Diablos Rojos a launchpad as they enter Leagues Cup 2026.

Players to watch

Alexis Vega: The dynamic winger was named to Mexico's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Vega already has two goals in four matches this year.

The dynamic winger was named to Mexico's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Vega already has two goals in four matches this year. Jorge Díaz: The versatile forward has started all four of Toluca's matches so far this season and has scored one goal.

The versatile forward has started all four of Toluca's matches so far this season and has scored one goal. Jesús Gallardo: The left back featured for El Tri at the World Cup, starting four of Mexico's five games.

The left back featured for El Tri at the World Cup, starting four of Mexico's five games. Federico Pereira: The Uruguayan center back has been a stalwart in Los Diablos Rojos' backline.

Need to know

Toluca are one of the top teams in the region. Not only did they win LIGA MX Apertura in 2025, but they were crowned 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup winners in May.

Head coach Antonio Mohamed has been a key reason for that success, leading the club to five trophies since taking charge in December 2024. As has star striker Paulinho, but the Portuguese forward will be unavailable for this match due to injury.