Leagues Cup 2026 schedule: Stage set for MLS vs. LIGA MX showdowns

The Leagues Cup 2026 schedule is officially out, setting the stage for this summer's highly anticipated tournament between MLS and LIGA MX teams.
Games in Mexico
The rivalry-filled regional tournament, which unfolds from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6 after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will feature select matches in Mexico for the first time.
The top three ranked LIGA MX clubs will collectively host four Phase One matches at their home stadium.
- Toluca FC: Two (2) matches at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca
- Tigres UANL: One (1) match at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León
- Club América: One (1) match at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City
Other Phase One games will be held across MLS venues, as happened in the 2023-25 editions of Leagues Cup.
The next three highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs benefit from a neutral venue match (Cruz Azul) and reduced travel (CF Monterrey and CF Pachuca).
Knockout Stage venue assignments will be governed by the Leagues Cup tournament regulations and determined at a later date.
Key info
The tournament features 36 clubs – all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs – competing from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6.
All 54 matches during Phase One, along with the Quarterfinals, will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups. This format was unveiled in 2025, raising the stakes between rival leagues.
The fourth edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will qualify its top three finishers for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion earns a direct berth to the Round of 16.
All matches can be viewed on Apple TV, with select games also available via broadcast and cable television partners.
READ MORE: Which MLS teams will compete?
Dates to know
- Phase One: August 4 - 13
- Quarterfinals: August 25 - 27
- Semifinals: September 1 - 2
- Third-Place Match: September 6
- Final: September 6
Phase one
After teams play three Phase One matches against opponents from their rival league, the top four clubs from each league table will advance to the Quarterfinals.
Leagues Cup will maintain its "No Ties" format. Should a match be tied following regulation time, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.
Teams earn one (1) point for a regulation tie, two (2) points for a penalty shootout win and three (3) points for a regulation win.
Knockout Rounds
To reach the Knockout Rounds, teams must finish in the top four in their respective league table. Aside from points, tiebreakers (ex: goal differential) could factor in.
In the Knockout Rounds, if teams are tied after regulation time, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.
Leagues Cup Rankings & Regions
Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Rankings, as well as by region.
MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings. LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.
Participating clubs are divided evenly into Eastern and Western regions. Each region includes 18 teams divided into three tiers:
- Tier 1: Rank 1-3
- Tier 2: Tank 4-6
- Tier 3: Rank 7-9
Leagues Cup history
Since the expanded and reimagined League Cup began in 2023, an MLS team has been crowned champion each time.
- 2023: Inter Miami CF
- 2024: Columbus Crew
- 2025: Seattle Sounders FC