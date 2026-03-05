Leagues Cup 2026 schedule: Stage set for MLS vs. LIGA MX showdowns

The Leagues Cup 2026 schedule is officially out, setting the stage for this summer's highly anticipated tournament between MLS and LIGA MX teams.

Knockout Stage venue assignments will be governed by the Leagues Cup tournament regulations and determined at a later date.

The next three highest-ranked LIGA MX clubs benefit from a neutral venue match (Cruz Azul) and reduced travel (CF Monterrey and CF Pachuca).

Other Phase One games will be held across MLS venues, as happened in the 2023-25 editions of Leagues Cup.

The top three ranked LIGA MX clubs will collectively host four Phase One matches at their home stadium.

The rivalry-filled regional tournament, which unfolds from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6 after the 2026 FIFA World Cup , will feature select matches in Mexico for the first time .

All matches can be viewed on Apple TV , with select games also available via broadcast and cable television partners.

The fourth edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will qualify its top three finishers for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup . The champion earns a direct berth to the Round of 16.

All 54 matches during Phase One, along with the Quarterfinals, will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups. This format was unveiled in 2025, raising the stakes between rival leagues.

The tournament features 36 clubs – all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs – competing from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6.

Dates to know

Phase One: August 4 - 13

August 4 - 13 Quarterfinals: August 25 - 27

August 25 - 27 Semifinals: September 1 - 2

September 1 - 2 Third-Place Match: September 6

September 6 Final: September 6

Phase one

After teams play three Phase One matches against opponents from their rival league, the top four clubs from each league table will advance to the Quarterfinals.

Leagues Cup will maintain its "No Ties" format. Should a match be tied following regulation time, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.

Teams earn one (1) point for a regulation tie, two (2) points for a penalty shootout win and three (3) points for a regulation win.

Knockout Rounds

To reach the Knockout Rounds, teams must finish in the top four in their respective league table. Aside from points, tiebreakers (ex: goal differential) could factor in.