What We Learned: Columbus' derby statement, Houston's big names deliver

What did we learn? Did the games confirm our priors or change the complexion of the league?

This isn’t the same Columbus Crew team that won MLS Cup in 2023 or that made a run all the way to the Concacaf Champions Cup final in 2024. So many of the key pieces from the Crew’s previous era — Cucho Hernández, Diego Rossi, Darlington Nagbe, Wilfried Nancy, and others still — have moved on.

But after a bleak first three months of the season, the Crew are starting to look more like the team that took North America by storm earlier this decade.

Up against FC Cincinnati in a Hell is Real rivalry clash on Saturday night, the Crew triumphed to the tune of a 2-1 victory. Along the way, interim head coach Laurent Courtois had the hosts using the ball out of a similar, fluid back three setup to the one that served as the principled foundation to Nancy’s best teams.

While former manager Henrik Rydström altered the team’s attacking setup during his brief spell in charge to start the season, so much of the team’s latest victory was familiar. Steven Moreira was back to making marauding attacking runs from his right-sided center back position. The midfield flowed. The attackers roamed. Notably, Courtois has maintained the 4-4-2 defensive structure that his predecessor installed. But the in-possession principles? They’re far closer to the best version of Columbus from years’ past than the version that began the year.