Chicago Fire transfer Hugo Cuypers to CF Monterrey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Chicago Fire FC have transferred Hugo Cuypers to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, the club announced Thursday.
The 29-year-old Belgian striker departs for reportedly $7.5 million plus add-ons. His exit opens a Designated Player roster spot.
In his third season with Chicago, Cuypers was atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi charts with 13g/2a and was named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.
The transfer follows Chicago's blockbuster signing of striker Robert Lewandowski in late June. The Polish superstar was a free agent after iconic stints at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona.
“We are incredibly grateful to Hugo for everything he has given this club, both on and off the field,” said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter. “He is an outstanding professional, a valued teammate and someone who has made a lasting impact on our group. We wish Hugo and his family nothing but success in this next chapter.
“While these decisions are never easy, this was the right move for both Hugo and the club. With his contract nearing its end, we felt this was the right moment to maximize the opportunity, create greater roster flexibility and continue investing in the squad to build a competitive roster now and in the years ahead.”
Ahead of the 2024 season, Chicago acquired Cuypers from Belgian Pro League side Gent for a club-record fee (reportedly up to $14 million).
Cuypers tallied 44g/6a in 82 games across two-and-a-half seasons with the Fire. Last year, his team-high 17 goals helped Chicago make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“My time in Chicago is one that I will always treasure,” said Cuypers. “Since arriving here in 2024, the city has become a second home for me and my family.
"I would like to thank the club and staff and especially the fans for their unwavering support. I look forward to cheering the team from afar and wish my teammates nothing but the best.”
Chicago are third in the Eastern Conference (26 points). They recently returned from the league's 2026 FIFA World Cup break.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker