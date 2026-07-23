Chicago Fire transfer Hugo Cuypers to CF Monterrey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Chicago Fire FC have transferred Hugo Cuypers to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old Belgian striker departs for reportedly $7.5 million plus add-ons. His exit opens a Designated Player roster spot.

In his third season with Chicago, Cuypers was atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi charts with 13g/2a and was named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.

The transfer follows Chicago's blockbuster signing of striker Robert Lewandowski in late June. The Polish superstar was a free agent after iconic stints at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona.

“We are incredibly grateful to Hugo for everything he has given this club, both on and off the field,” said director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter. “He is an outstanding professional, a valued teammate and someone who has made a lasting impact on our group. We wish Hugo and his family nothing but success in this next chapter.