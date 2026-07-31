Leagues Cup shines spotlight on MLS vs. LIGA MX rivalry

"I think it's a natural thing, because we're all competitors at the base. You don't play just to have fun at this point. You play to win the games and to go from there."

“You want to show the quality of our players and our league, the growth of it as well," said Orlando City and Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau .

Teams are chasing a spot in the Sept. 6 final, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup .

If so, good news is just around the corner: Leagues Cup returns on Tuesday, pitting 18 MLS clubs against 18 LIGA MX clubs in the annual, rivalry-filled tournament that's now in its fourth season.

Rivalry renewed

Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 victory over LIGA MX in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime – a summer showcase MLS has dominated with four wins in five all-time meetings – the rivalry between these two leagues is set to add another chapter.

"It starts at the very top. It starts at the league level, it goes into the teams, it goes to the players, it goes to family ties. It's everything, right? It's such a big rivalry," said United States World Cup captain and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream.

“Whether it's an All-Star Game or not, one side wants to get over the other, and that's forever how it's been, and forever how it always will be. I think that's just part of being competitors and being so close. It's about who can get the best out of themselves and get the better of their opponent."

Since the tournament expanded in 2023, there’s no question which side has gotten the better of their opponent.

MLS won all three previous editions: Inter Miami CF in 2023, Columbus Crew in 2024 and Seattle Sounders FC in 2025. Only one LIGA MX team, CF Monterrey in 2023, has reached the semifinals over that span.

“I played in (Leagues Cup) in the last couple of years, and there's always really good games when we played against each other, good atmosphere,” said Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith.